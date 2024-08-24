How Brock Prudy Went from Mr. Irrelevant to Super Bowl Starting Star QB

Brock Purdy will take the field tonight against the Las Vegas Raiders, ahead of their last preseason game of 2024, as confirmed by 49ers' coach Kyle Shanahan.

The young quarterback's meteoric rise from being the last pick in the 2022 NFL Draft to leading the San Francisco 49ers to Super Bowl LVIII is nothing short of extraordinary.

Let's take a closer look at how this underdog defied expectations and became a household name.

Brock Prudy as Final Pick of NFL Draft; Mr. Irrelevant

On April 30, 2022, Brock Purdy's name was called as the 262nd and final pick of the NFL Draft.

Dubbed Mr. Irrelevant, a title traditionally given to the last player selected, Purdy's future in the league seemed uncertain at best.

However, the 22-year-old from Iowa State University was determined to prove his worth.

"I've always had confidence and belief in myself that I could play at this level," Purdy said, reflecting on his draft position.

"That's just where I fell in the draft. I am very thankful that I got drafted."

Despite entering training camp as the third-string quarterback behind Trey Lance and Jimmy Garoppolo, Purdy quickly made an impression.

His preseason performances caught the eye of coaches and fans alike, as he showcased his arm talent and decision-making skills.

Brock Prudy Gets an Unexpected Opportunity

Fate intervened early in the 2022 season when injuries struck both Lance and Garoppolo.

On December 4, 2022, Purdy was seen in action against the Miami Dolphins. Rising to the occasion, he led the 49ers to a 33-17 victory, throwing for 210 yards and two touchdowns.

"There was a little, you know, like a whole butterfly feeling of 'all right man, we're going in, let's do this,'" Purdy recalled of his first NFL action.

"It wasn't like I was out there shakin', shoot what do I do? What's my read? None of that. Every single week I prepare like I am the starter."

Purdy's success was no flash in the pan. He finished the 2022 regular season with a perfect 5-0 record as a starter, throwing for over 1,000 yards with an impressive 11-2 touchdown-to-interception ratio.

His performances helped secure the 49ers' playoff berth and set the stage for even greater achievements.

The young quarterback continued to shine in the postseason, leading the 49ers to victories over the Seattle Seahawks and Dallas Cowboys.

However, a cruel twist of fate awaited Purdy in the NFC Championship game against the Philadelphia Eagles.

An early elbow injury forced him out of the game, ending the 49ers' Super Bowl dreams.

Diagnosed with a torn UCL, Purdy underwent surgery in the offseason.

His determination and work ethic was seen ever more clearly as he returned to action sooner than expected, ready to lead the team into the 2023 season.

The 49ers' belief in Purdy was evident when they traded away former first-round pick Trey Lance to the Dallas Cowboys in August 2023.

This move cemented Purdy's status as the franchise quarterback and set the stage for a remarkable 2023 campaign.

Purdy's first full season as the 49ers' starting quarterback was nothing short of spectacular.

He led the team to a 12-5 record and the top seed in the NFC, while also pacing the league in several key statistical categories.

His 4,280 passing yards and 31 touchdowns earned him MVP consideration and a Pro Bowl selection.

The 2023 playoffs saw Purdy guide the 49ers through tough battles against the Green Bay Packers and Detroit Lions.

Brock Prudy’s Chance at Super Bowl Against Patrick Mahomes

His clutch performances, including a stunning second-half comeback against the Lions, propelled San Francisco to Super Bowl LVIII.

Brock Purdy and the San Francisco 49ers came pretty close to beating the Kansas City Chiefs in the Super Bowl.

However, the 49ers were ultimately outdone by Patrick Mahomes' brilliance and Andy Reid's impressive coaching.

Anyhow, the previous season’s Super Bowl represents the culmination of Brock Purdy's incredible two-year journey.

From being the last pick in the draft to starting in the NFL's showcase event, Purdy has defied all odds.

The San Francisco 49ers will face off against fellow playoff hopefuls, the Las Vegas Raiders, in their final preseason game of 2024 tonight.

The San Francisco 49ers are expected to be one of the best teams in the NFC, and they'll define rely on Purdy this season, considering their Super Bowl LVIII heartbreak when the Andy Reid-Patrick Mahomes-era Chiefs got the better of them.

As he takes the field tonight, he carries with him the hopes of the 49ers faithful and the admiration of football fans who love an underdog story.