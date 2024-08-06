How Conor McGregor’s UFC Career Began After He Was Beaten Up by His Crush’s Boyfriend

Conor McGregor learned to fight because of his childhood crush! Mcgregor, who is one of the most fearsome MMA fighters in the entire world was once beaten up by a group of guys when he was much young. In a throwback video on an Instagram account named boxingsciences, Conor McGregor reminisced about the moment when he had to take a good beating from his crush’s boyfriend.

McGregor stated that he was a young kid without fighting skills and experience. He fell for a girl who was in her teens, probably 15 or 16 years of age. However, she had a boyfriend who was 17 years old and he also had quite a gang of friends who accompanied him. Despite the warning signs, McGregor snuck up on the girl to meet her privately.

Once when they were walking on the streets, the girl’s boyfriend pulled up in the car and jumped out with his friends. They beat up Conor McGregor badly and left him to lick his wounds on the streets. Unable to fight back, ‘The Notorious’ had no option other than to surrender. But it was after that incident, that Conor McGregor decided he would learn how to fight.

McGregor was quoted, “I’m gonna really learn how to fight. So if someone ever jumps out of a car or jumps out of any situation to me they will never do it again.” Surely, this incident proved to be a turning point in Conor McGregor’s life. He did really learn to fight and went on to become one of the most iconic fighters in MMA history.

Competing for the Dana White-led promotion, McGregor was the first athlete to hold two titles in two different weight divisions simultaneously. His trash-talking, inside-octagon skills, and mystic aura all added up to make him a brand that is ruling the hearts of the fans even today. However, in recent times, McGregor has been missing in action for about 3 years now. Nursing his broken ankle from the last of the trilogy fight with Dustin Poirier, McGregor is en route to his comeback.

After a failed comeback attempt at UFC 303, Mcgregor has confirmed about making it back inside the octagon in 2024. Confirming the news further, UFC insider, Ariel Helwani also opined that Mystic Mac might be coming back at UFC 310. Thus, with the hopes reignited, fans are waiting with bated breath to witness the return of the king.

