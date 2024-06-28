‘How Could You Put Him Out There Like That?’ Stephen A. Smith Slams Joe Biden's Team After Presidential Debate

Renowned sports commentator Stephen A. Smith recently took to X to express his concerns about President Joe Biden's performance during a presidential debate against Donald Trump. Smith highlighted Biden's age and apparent lack of sharpness, and his comments have started a broader conversation about the current President's capability to hold office in future.

Smith's tweet drew significant attention as he questioned the decision-making of Biden's team and supporters, including former First Lady Michelle Obama. The post on X showed Smith's frustration with Biden's perceived inadequacies and called for accountability from those close to the President.

Stephen A. Smith's concerns: Joe Biden's age and debate performance

Stephen A. Smith's post on X came after a presidential debate where 81-year-old Joe Biden made several slip-ups and remarks that raised questions about his mental sharpness to run the US President's office.

Smith voiced his frustrations on X, stating, "So do y’all finally want to stop arguing with me about Biden now??? Have your fears now been confirmed? @MichelleObama. @VP. Somebody. Please help!"

Smith's tweet went further to question Biden's team and loved ones, asking how they could allow him to run for the presidency given his age and the apparent decline in performance. He asked, "Biden’s team WANTED this? His staff, His loved ones…. How could you put him out there like that! How could you!"

Stephen A. Smith calls for accountability from Joe Biden's inner circle

Smith specifically called out former First Lady Michelle Obama in his tweet, asking if her fears about Biden's capability had been confirmed. This direct appeal underscored Smith's belief that those closest to Biden should have been more protective and considerate of the 81-year-old's well-being.

Smith also addressed Biden's staff and supporters, implying that their decision to push Joe Biden forward for the presidency was irresponsible given his visible health struggles during the debate. His tweet reflected a sentiment shared by some who question whether Biden's age and health make him fit for the demanding role of U.S. President.

Some examples of Joe Biden's gaffe

Biden had many mishaps throughout the debate, and the internet had a field day with all the gaffes. Some of them —