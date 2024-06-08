How Cristiano Ronaldo Helped Tom Aspinall Win at UFC London Paving Way for Him to Become Heavyweight Contender

Tom Aspinall’s comeback at UFC London was nothing short of spectacular. The heavyweight contender delivered a stunning 73-second TKO win over Marcin Tybura. What made this victory even more remarkable was his road to recovery. Aspinall had been sidelined for a year due to a severe knee injury.

His recovery was aided by none other than Cristiano Ronaldo’s former rehab specialist. This connection played a crucial role in his rehabilitation. Fans were unsure if Aspinall would return in top form. However, he proved his doubters wrong with an explosive performance.

How Ronaldo's rehab guy helped Aspinall heal

Tom Aspinall’s journey to recovery began after a devastating injury during his fight against Curtis Blaydes in July. In the opening seconds, he threw a leg kick that resulted in a torn MCL, meniscus, and damage to his ACL. This severe injury kept him out of the octagon for nearly a year. However, Aspinall didn't just rely on any medical professional. He turned to the best in the field.

“I got my surgery off the best surgeon in the UK. The top rehab guy in the UK. He used to be Cristiano Ronaldo’s rehab guy,” Aspinall shared. This decision marked a significant turning point in his recovery.

The expertise of Ronaldo's former rehab specialist was crucial. Aspinall continued, “He’s seriously up there in the rehab world, and it feels great right now.”

The road to recovery wasn't easy. Aspinall revealed, “I’ve had the bad knee for at least three years, maybe longer. There’s been a lot of stuff I’ve not been able to do.”

Despite his ongoing knee issues, Aspinall managed to fight effectively, but he knew he was taking a gamble. “Maybe I got a bit too overconfident. Maybe I gambled one time too many when I knew I had a knee injury,” he admitted.

His cautious approach during recovery paid off. Aspinall emphasized, “There’s no way I’ll come back any earlier. I need to make sure I’m 100 percent before I am booking a fight.” This careful planning led to his triumphant return at UFC London, where he defeated Marcin Tybura in just 73 seconds.

