How Did Bray Wyatt Pass Away? What to Know About the Tragic Death of the Former WWE Champion

The name Bray Wyatt will always be remembered as one of the most creative minds in the history of professional wrestling. Tragically, at the age of 36, Bray Wyatt passed away on August 24, 2023.

The heartbreaking news of Bray Wyatt's passing was first shared by his father, Mike Rotonda, and later confirmed by WWE Chief Creative Officer Triple H, who informed the WWE Universe of this profound loss.

Today, August 24, 2024, marks one year since Bray Wyatt's untimely death. WWE fans continue to wonder how the life of the former WWE Champion was cut short at just 37 years old.

Following Bray Wyatt's death, a report from Fightful, on behalf of the family, shed light on the cause of his passing. “I was permitted to reveal that earlier this year, Windham Rotunda (Bray Wyatt) developed heart issues exacerbated by a bout with COVID-19. There was significant progress towards his recovery and return, but unfortunately, today he suffered a heart attack and passed away.”

Before his passing, former WWE Champion Bray Wyatt made a highly anticipated return to WWE at Extreme Rules 2022. He then engaged in a storyline involving Uncle Howdy and competed against LA Knight at SummerSlam 2023. Following that match, Wyatt's appearances on WWE programming became infrequent due to health issues, and in August, the world was shocked by the tragic news of his death.

Currently, Bray Wyatt’s brother, Bo Dallas, is continuing the Uncle Howdy storyline and has assembled a faction called the Wyatt Six. Uncle Howdy is set to make his in-ring debut next week on Monday Night Raw, facing Master Chad Gable.

A few days ago, Bray Wyatt's father, Mike Rotunda, appeared on Wrasslin Talk with Mayor McCall and revealed how WWE is supporting Bray Wyatt’s family. Mike shared that WWE has signed Bray Wyatt to a Legends contract, and the company will also sell Bray Wyatt merchandise through their authorized shop. The proceeds from these sales will be directed to Wyatt's family.

Many fans might wonder about the WWE Legends contract, which is typically offered to retired WWE superstars to keep them associated with the company. This contract often involves features in WWE commercials, promotional tours, appearances in WWE games, merchandise sales, surprise show appearances, fan meet-and-greets, and more.

Despite Bray Wyatt’s relatively brief career in WWE, he made a significant impact with memorable moments throughout his various gimmicks, including Husky Harris, The Eater of Worlds, The Fiend, and the Broken Bray Wyatt. His contributions have cemented his legacy as one of the greatest in professional wrestling history. Wyatt’s legacy continues through his brother, Bo Dallas, who is carrying on his creative vision and bringing new dimensions to his story.

