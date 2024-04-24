How Did Darren Waller REACT to Kelsey Plum’s Viral Divorce Post Criticizing the NFL Star?

Kelsey Plum, the Las Vegas Aces’ point guard, and Darren Waller have filed for a divorce. The sporting couple was married for a year. Plum shared her feelings with her fans on her X, formerly Twitter, account, following which Waller’s reaction video went viral.

Plum’s Post criticizing Waller

The current WNBA champion stated that she is devastated with the man for whom she walked through fire. She thanked God for her life and said this was her time to go. The NBA star continued by saying that she’ll be reciting her side of the story very soon. Plum has also removed pictures of his husband from her social media accounts.

Waller’s Insane Reaction

The New York Giants’ tight end, Darren Waller, had posted a TikTok video at the beginning of 2024. He was dancing to a sad breakup song in the Viral TikTok captioned, “Stay strong kings!!!”. Fans were concerned about the couple’s marriage after those clips started surfacing on the internet.

Later, the NFL star himself made it clear that he was just joking around and that the marriage was going as smoothly as ever. The 31-year-old was fascinated with the song ‘Think It Over’ and only wanted to show his love for the artist. He even said he was surprised by how the fans reacted to the video.

The NBA and NFL stars will be cutting ties with each other, and whether Waller’s clip was a joke or not will always remain a mystery. However, it did not take long for people to link the viral divorce post with the reaction video.