How Did Dejounte Murray React To Being Traded to New Orleans Pelicans? DETAILS Inside

The Hawks, who are currently rebuilding their team around star point guard Trae Young, made a major trade by sending guard Dejounte Murray to the New Orleans Pelicans in exchange for two first-round picks, Dyson Daniels, and Larry Nance.

The Hawks received two first-round picks in years they did not have one (2025 and 2027) in exchange for one of the best points of attack defenders in the NBA—a huge need for Atlanta. They also get a reliable rotational piece in Larry Nance.

What did Dejounte Murray post?

For the first time since being traded to the Pelicans, Murray shared his reaction on social media. The former San Antonio star kept it very simple and showed appreciation for his new franchise in a very muted post with limited words.

Did the Hawks do a poor job on their current roster?

The Hawks' ability to assemble a strong roster around Young has been lacking. Young's size and defense are undoubtedly his greatest weaknesses, which can make surrounding him with a successful team difficult but not impossible.

Atlanta made a trade for Murray in the summer of 2022, giving up a significant amount of future draft capital in the process. Alongside Young, Murray was expected to strengthen the Hawks' perimeter defense and provide Atlanta with another dynamic passer.

Since Murray moved to Atlanta, it is safe to say that hasn't been the case. Murray hasn't played poorly for the Hawks in the slightest, but he hasn't been the defensive mainstay they were hoping for when they acquired him. He has proven to be a valuable leader and player in the locker room, but this trade indicates that the Hawks are taking a different approach.

