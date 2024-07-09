How Did Jake Paul and Dillon Danis React to Recent Sketch Gay Onlyfans Leak Controversy?

Jake Paul and Dillon Danis have voiced their support for Sketch. Kylie Cox, popularly known as Sketch, is a well-known streamer known for his high-quality video game streams. In a very short time, his unique content, coupled with his sense of humor, has won over the fans online. As a result, Sketch has garnered a huge following across multiple social platforms. Unfortunately, for the past 24 hours, Cox has been trending all over the internet for all the wrong reasons.

In a bizarre turn of events, netizens are claiming to have found Cox featured in gay porn videos. This has led to a widespread backlash at Sketch, with a risk of him losing a chunk of his followers. However, coming to his aid are Jake Paul and Dillon Danis. They openly voiced support for Sketch, neutralizing the situation to a certain extent.

Jake Paul and Dillon Danis bring out their human side

Soon after the controversy went viral, both Jake Paul and Dillon Danis took to their respective X accounts to express their opinions. Voicing their support for the Twitch streamer, they even criticized the fans for spreading so much hatred. Jake Paul wrote, “We love you Sketch☝🏼.”

Dillon Danis soon followed suit and took a shot at those criticizing him for being gay. His tweet read, “If Sketch being gay bothers you, you are gay.” Several online users claimed to have allegedly found Sketch associated with the gay porn industry before coming to Twitch. He was also claimed to have worked as a gay model for the popular platform, OnlyFans.

However, these rumors and allegations have not yet been authenticated and Sketch himself has not commented on the matter yet. Meanwhile, Jake Paul might have been supportive of Sketch, but one person he is totally not supporting is Nate Diaz.

Jake Paul challenges Nate Diaz to an MMA fight

Nate Diaz had a better outing against Jorge Masvidal, as he won the bout by decision. Following his victory, Diaz immediately called out Jake Paul, demanding for a rematch. For context, Paul and Diaz have already met once inside the boxing ring. Unfortunately for Diaz, things didn't go as planned and Diaz suffered a humiliating victory.

Responding to Nate Diaz, Jake Paul stated that he was not interested in another boxing bout. Having joined the PFL, Paul now challenged Diaz to step inside an MMA octagon with him. Paul also took several shots at Diaz for ducking his $15 million MMA offer. Thus, with things getting heated, it will be interesting to see how the rivalry shapes up in the future.

