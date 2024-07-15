Just a few months after announcing his retirement, former Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce has again found himself in the headlines but this time for not for his on-field prowess but his commendable weight loss journey.

The six-time All-Pro and seven-time Pro Bowler has shed nearly 20 pounds, showcasing a commitment to health that rivals his dedication on the gridiron.

Jason Kelce’s straightforward approach to weight loss

Kelce, who is known for his no-nonsense attitude on the field, has applied the same mentality to his diet. Speaking at the 35th Annual American Century Championship in Nevada, the NFL veteran revealed his straightforward strategy for shedding pounds.

"My whole thing is calories in, calories out. I don't overcomplicate it," Kelce explained. This simple approach has proven effective, with the former Eagles star now tipping the scales in the "low 280's," down from his playing weight.

While Kelce isn't adhering to any trendy diets, he has made significant changes to his eating habits. The Super Bowl champion emphasized the importance of consuming natural foods:

"Eat something that's natural, whether it be a plant, animal-based product, things like that, not processed [food]. And don't eat too much. The weight kind of comes off naturally," Kelce shared.

This focus on whole foods aligns with nutritionists' recommendations for sustainable weight loss and overall health improvement.

Despite his progress, Kelce admits to occasional slip-ups, demonstrating the realistic nature of his weight loss journey.

"I've been eating a lot of ice cream and starting to go the opposite route again," he confessed. However, these minor setbacks haven't derailed his overall progress, showcasing the importance of balance in any diet plan.

To maintain his weight loss, Kelce has embraced modern technology.

The former NFL star uses a fitness app to monitor his calorie intake, ensuring he burns more calories than he consumes while maintaining adequate protein intake to preserve muscle mass.

Kelce's motivation for weight loss extends beyond vanity. As a father of three, he's driven by the desire to stay active and present in his children's lives.

After years of rigorous NFL schedules that often kept him away from home, Kelce is now prioritizing family time and overall well-being.

Jason Kelce at the first American Century Championship

With a new career as an NFL analyst on the horizon, Kelce is working to strike a balance between maintaining his health, enjoying family life, and pursuing professional endeavours.

Kelce's weight loss journey has coincided with new athletic pursuits. The former center recently participated in his first American Century Championship, a celebrity golf tournament.

When asked about his approach to the game, Kelce humorously noted, "There's a point of an overturn. Usually two to three [beers] over the course of the round, that's my sweet spot. Once I'm over, game starts to go downhill quickly."

As he continues to adapt to life after football, it won’t be wrong to say that the end of a professional sports career can mark the beginning of a new, equally rewarding chapter focused on health, family, and personal growth as is being seen done by Kelce.