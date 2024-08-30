How Did Johnny Gaudreau Die? All You Need to Know About Blue Jackets 31 Year Old Player Death

Johnny Gaudreau, the American professional ice hockey winger for the Columbus Blue Jackets, passed away at the age of 31 on Thursday night. Gaudreau was in southern New Jersey alongside his brother Matthew while the incident took place.

The brothers were in NJ to attend the wedding ceremony of their sister, Katie. However, things turned a tragic turn as both of them were tragically killed after a suspected drunk driver, named Sean Higgins crashed into them on a rural road in Oldmans Township, New Jersey

According to New Jersey Police, the driver was under the influence of alcohol when he was driving his Jeep, behind a sedan and SUV. While he was trying to pass the other vehicles, during a moment, he attempted to split the north and south lanes to safely pass the Gaudreau brothers, who were traveling north on the right side of the roadway.

The next moment, Higgins attempted to pass the SUV on the right but collided with the Gaudreau brothers' bicycles. The collision resulted in Gaudreaus’ injuries, leading to the death of the brothers.

Shortly after the incident took place, the driver was arrested. He has now been charged with two counts of death by auto and is currently being held in the Salem County Correctional Facility.

Meanwhile, the Columbus Blue Jackets are devastated by this tragic news. They issued a statement offering their condolences to the entire family of the 31-year-old, including his wife, children, and parents, during this difficult time.

They wrote; “The Columbus Blue Jackets are shocked and devastated by this unimaginable tragedy. Johnny was not only a great hockey player, but more significantly a loving husband, father, son, brother and friend. We extend our heartfelt sympathies to his wife, Meredith, his children, Noa and Johnny, his parents, their family and friends on the sudden loss of Johnny and Matthew.”

Johnny Gaudreau started playing with the NHL league in 2014 after being initially drafted by the Calgary Flames in 2011. He remained with the squad until July 2022. Later, he signed a seven-year deal with the Columbus Blue Jackets.

Among his career achievements include being honored with the NHL All-Star Game title seven times, earning the NHL All-Rookie Team title in 2015, and receiving the Lady Byng Memorial Trophy in 2017.

Meanwhile, his brother, who also died in the same accident, was also a professional hockey player, having played for the Bridgeport Sound Tigers of the American Hockey League, the Worcester Railers, and the Reading Royals of the ECHL. He later switched to a coaching career by becoming the coach of the Gloucester (New Jersey) Catholic High School hockey team in 2022.

