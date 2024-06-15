How Did Jon Jones Lose to Matt Hamill? Exploring ‘Bones’ Only UFC Career Loss

Jon Jones has suffered only one career loss, and it was against Matt Hamill in 2009. Over the years, Jones dominated legends and up-and-coming prospects inside the octagon. He is widely regarded as the greatest MMA fighter of all time.

However, Jones’ record is not perfect. The loss to Hamill remains a stain on his legendary legacy. ‘Bones’ lost that fight despite dominating his opponent. In this article, we explore what led to his loss.

Matt Hamill vs. Jon Jones: Here’s what happened

Jon Jones was actually disqualified in his defeat against Matt Hamill. Jones took on Hamill at the TUF 10 Finale card on December 5, 2005. He was 9-0 as a professional at that point, and 3-0 in the UFC.

‘Bones’ dominated Hamill for as long as the fight lasted. However, the bout was stopped at 4:14 of the first round. Jones landed 12-6 elbows while having his opponent grounded. 12-6 elbows are one of the few illegal techniques inside the octagon.

The rule, however, has been under severe scrutiny. Experts like Joe Rogan believe it is a pointless rule. Nonetheless, it cost Jones heavily. He has a loss on his record as a result of what has been a dominant career otherwise.

Jon Jones uses elbows as one of his most lethal weapons inside the octagon. He bounced back from the loss with a first-round win against Brandon Vera.

Jon Jones gracefully accepted his loss against Matt Hamill

Fans and experts claimed Jon Jones’ defeat was not a real loss. Rather, they implied that the rule was faulty. Jones, though, accepted the defeat with great sportsmanship. He claimed that he did something that was illegal.

Jones, though, said that he cared not to worry about the loss. He told UFC’s official media, “I didn’t win that fight, I did something illegal. Maybe that’s my youth and inexperience. I messed up and I didn’t win. If I was smarter I would have thrown elbows more correctly so I gotta go back to the drawing board.”

Jon Jones’ legacy, though, remains bright despite the controversial loss to Hamill. He will go down as the most dominant fighter in the history of MMA. After a stellar light heavyweight championship reign, Jones is now the undisputed heavyweight champion.

