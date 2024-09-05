How Did Magic Johnson Get HIV? When Lakers Legend Opened Up on His Diagnosis

Magic Johnson is considered one of the greatest basketball players in NBA history for his exceptional skills and groundbreaking impact on the sport. At 6 '9", he entered the league as the tallest point guard in NBA history, allowing him to dominate the game in ways no one had seen before.

During his 13-year career with the Los Angeles Lakers, he led the team to five NBA championships and won three MVP awards, consistently performing under pressure in critical moments.

However, did you know that Magic Johnson announced his HIV diagnosis in 1991, during his time with the Lakers? Here's everything you need to know about how Magic Johnson contracted HIV.

On November 7, 1991, Magic Johnson, the legendary NBA star, publicly revealed his HIV diagnosis at a press conference in Inglewood, California. His announcement shocked the sports world and heightened public awareness about HIV/AIDS. Johnson explained that he contracted the virus through unprotected heterosexual sex, stressing that HIV can affect anyone, not just marginalized groups like gay men and drug users.

When Johnson was diagnosed with HIV, many people still viewed it as a death sentence and public knowledge about the virus was limited. His announcement followed a physical examination that revealed the infection. Johnson expressed his commitment to educating the public about HIV and fighting the stigma around it, stating, "I think we sometimes think only gay people can get it; it's not going to happen to me."

By openly discussing his condition, Johnson raised awareness and led to a significant increase in HIV testing at health centers. Over the years, his advocacy has helped shift the perception of HIV from a fatal disease to a manageable chronic condition.

Currently, Magic Johnson is active as a businessman, philanthropist, and speaker. He recently launched the 2024-2025 Lake Michigan College Speaker Series on August 23, 2024, sharing insights from his entrepreneurial journey and his experiences as a basketball champion. He is also scheduled to deliver a keynote address at the NACAC Conference 2024 on September 26, 2024, focusing on leadership and personal growth.

