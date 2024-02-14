How Did Michael Jordan and Scottie Pippen React to Larsa Pippen Breaking Up With Marcus Jordan? Find Out

Larsa Pippen and Marcus Jordan started dating a year ago. From the beginning, their relationship was under the microscope, especially Michael Jordan and Scottie Pippen.

Michael Jordan never approved of his son Marcus dating Larsa Pippen, and he finally has a reason to celebrate.

Larsa was married to Scottie Pippen, and there was a huge age gap between her and Marcus. Larsa is 49 whereas Marcus is 33.

Fans wondered if Marcus and Larsa split up after they stopped following each other on Instagram and removed any couple photos they had.

According to Page Six, the couple is taking a break because of Michael Jordan’s comments about their relationship in public.

How did Michael Jordan React?

Even before the rumors of their breakup were confirmed on social media, Marcus Jordan was seen spending time with his father Michael Jordan.

Marcus and Larsa’s relationship may have created a rift between them but looks like the breakup is bringing the father and son closer than before.

Relief for Scottie Pippen?

It was not just Michael Jordan who was feeling relieved with this breakup. Larsa’s former husband Scottie Pippen can breathe easy now too.

Every Chicago Bulls fan has been disappointed that a romantic problem caused the two former teammates to part ways ever since the drama between them began.

The fact that Scottie's wife was seeing Michael's son made them intolerable to one another.

Now that there is no more relationship between Marcus and Larsa, the Bulls fans will be hoping that the teammates can get back to making their relationship better like it used to be in the past.

How did Scottie Pippen react?

During all the controversy and unwelcome attention, Scottie Pippen always had the same approach. He wasn’t as vocal as his Chicago Bulls teammate, Michael Jordan.

Pippen avoided the limelight and never placed himself in situations where he would have to respond to inquiries about his former wife.

Now that it's all over, Scottie Pippen responded to the news at last. Pippen kept it brief and to the point rather than launching into a lengthy post in which he declared victory.

On his Instagram page, he posted the following along with an AI-generated photo of him smoking a cigar: "You gotta boss up quietly. They already don't like you. Silence is the strategy; success is the result."

