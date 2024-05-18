How Did Nuns React to Harrison Butker’s Controversial Commencement Speech Citing Their Christian Beliefs?

Harrison Butker, the Kansas City Chiefs Kicker, is the talk of the town for all the wrong reasons. His commencement speech at the Benedictine college landed him in huge trouble. Social media is flooded with comments and posts taking a dig at the 3x Super Bowl champion.

As soon as the speech went viral, Butker received immense criticism for his controversial statements. Butker congratulated the female graduates weirdly, stating that most of them were looking forward to marrying and raising a family. The Nuns at the Benedictine College didn’t let loose and trolled the kicker with Christian beliefs.

Nuns React to Harrison Butker’s Speech

The Sisters of Mount St. Scholastica released a statement on their Facebook handle in response to Butker’s speech. They clarified that Butker’s thoughts do not align with Catholic beliefs. They accused him of encouraging division rather than promoting unity in the world.

They emphasize Butker’s comment that the most important role for a woman is that of a homemaker. Nuns countered by stating that women have made a huge difference to the world with their God-given gifts, like leadership and careers.

The official statement also mentioned how Catholics are taught to foster a loving home where they can welcome Christ. They want to be known as an inclusive and welcoming community while embracing Benedictine values. In the end, the Nuns prayed for an everlasting life for everybody.

Butker’s Speech at Benedictine College

Harrison Butker attended the commencement ceremony this weekend. He delivered a speech that is being tagged as anti-LGBTQ+ and anti-abortion. Butker said that women are told diabolical lies about IVF, surrogacy, and abortion.

Ironically, Butker quoted Taylor Swift’s Bejeweled song in his speech. The song talks about how women should not allow a mediocre man to dull their shine. Swifties were furious after that part of the speech started surfacing on social media.

