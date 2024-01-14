How did Patrick Mahomes break his helmet during Chiefs vs Dolphins games?

Kansas City Chiefs' players and their bad luck with the helmet is another story. Last year, Travis Kelce threw his helmet on the ground that became a viral thing. Now it's Patrick Mahomes who took the helmet-bash to another level.

During the recent Wild Card win against the Miami Dolphins, Patrick Mahomes broke this helmet very badly. But how did his helmet get broken? Was it unintentional or just bad play? Keep reading to know the reality behind it.

How did Patrick Mahomes' helmet get broken?

During the third quarter of Saturday's Wild Card game where the Kansas City Chiefs faced the Miami Dolphins, the Chiefs' star quarterback broke his helmet. Mahomes got a little scrambled on the seventh and second, ending up picking up the 13 yards for the first down.

That's when DeShon Elliott, the Miami Dolphins safety, tackled him and he got a helmet-to-helmet hit with another Miami player, which ended up breaking Patrick's helmet.

A large chuck of helmet was seen flying off. It wasn't a dirty play indeed, but a real hit to his helmet.

But despite that, the referees allowed him to continue playing the game. And it was after a couple of players that the referees finally asked him to change the helmet. Interestingly, there were no concussion protocol spotters who came by to check on Patrick Mahomes, when usually that's what the protocol is.

The Chiefs also didn't get any timeout to allow Patrick Mahomes to make the helmet exchange. According to Terry AcAuley, the NBC Analyst, the rules should have been in order for Patrick Mahomes to change his helmet and get back in the game without missing a play or continuing a play with a broken helmet.