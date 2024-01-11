'How did she know': Old Mia Khalifa tweet trolling Stephen Curry over feet fetish goes viral, NBA fans react

In 2017, Mia Khalifa, ex-adult film actress and host of Complex's sports show "Out of Bounds," made a ridiculing comment on Twitter about Stephen Curry's apparent foot fetish.

She asked why his shoes were so unappealing if he had such an affection for feet.

The backdrop to Khalifa's tweet was the release of Under Armour's all-white Curry Two low-top, affectionately called "Chef," tying back to Curry's nickname.

The publicity the shoes received was not positive like Under Armour had anticipated.

Characterized by its comical nickname, the Curry Two Low shoes were often compared to footwear typically worn by the elderly, nurses, mall dads, and Trump supporters.

The shoes were even subjected to the Michael Jordan crying meme. Below are some of the best jokes about them.

Unfazed by the backlash, Khalifa took her trolling a step further.

Advertisement

She posted a picture of her feet on Twitter alongside the caption, "Sup?"

Khalifa was swiftly met with criticism for her attempt to troll and for the photograph of her feet.

Ayesha Curry unveils Steph's surprising foot fetish

Ayesha Curry, during her recent visit to the daytime talk show 'The Real', presented an unexpected insight into her relationship with her husband, basketball star Steph Curry.

The discussion took a surprising turn when Ayesha, prompted to share an 'unusual' photo from her phone, unveiled a snapshot of her feet.

The seemingly innocent image, she explained, was a product of Steph's pronounced foot fetish.

Ayesha enthusiastically disclosed, "My husband dearly adores my feet. The lighting that day offered the perfect opportunity, prompting me to capture this shot and pass it on to him.

So, whenever he asks for 'nudes,' he's essentially requesting images of my bare feet."

ALSO READ: Netflix reportedly making NBA docuseries modeled after 'Quarterback': Which players will the show focus on?