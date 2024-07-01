'How Did the Talk with Klay Thompson Go?’: Lebron James Gets Emotional About Bronny but Lakers Fans Storm Post with Inquiries About Warriors’ Star

LeBron James was visibly moved when his son, Bronny James, was drafted by the Los Angeles Lakers. James Senior shared his emotions on Twitter, expressing how surreal it felt when Bronny was selected as the 55th pick by the Lakers.

However, the purple and yellow fans seemed less worried about the moment as most of them enquired about how LeBron’s conversation with the Golden State Warriors star Klay Thompson went.

Fans storm LeBron James’ emotional Bronny post with Klay Thompson inquiries

Since the news of LeBron talking to Klay Thompson came out, Lakers fans have been buzzing with excitement over the possible deal. As reported earlier by Pinkvilla, the LeBron-Thompson conversation was aimed at luring him to the Lakers.

Fans poured in their inquiry about what is happening around the Klay Thompson conversation.

An X/Twitter user put in a short affirmation about Bronny’s draft and pointed straight at the question about Thompson. He wrote: “Yeah that’s cool. How did the talk with Klay go?”

There have been many rumors recently about the 18-time NBA Champion team bagging Klay straight to their roster. Further sparking the speculation, another fan wrote: “Bro just got off the phone with Klay”

As the discussion started developing, another Warriors enthusiast directed: “CALL KLAY!!”

High with the aspiration of securing another championship ring, a fan had the most ‘Lakers fan’ comment: “make sure you call Klay Thompson and get him here so we can get number 18 man let’s get this 18 ring going on let’s go.”

While the Klay Thompson-Lakers discussion does not seem to stop anytime soon, another fan made an unconventional remark taking shots at the Warriors star and wrote: “WHY DO U WANT KLAY HE IS GARBAGE”

Adrian Wojnarowski was told that ‘LeBron James called Klay Thompson right when free agency opened’

Adrian Wojnarowski dropped a bombshell on SportsCenter about LeBron James' quick phone call to Klay Thompson, paving the way for an exciting new partnership in the NBA. Woj revealed that LeBron didn't waste any time at the start of free agency in 2024, contacting Klay Thompson right at 6:00 p.m. Eastern Time.

It's interesting to see LeBron reaching out to Klay Thompson, especially with all the other big player movements happening. Chris Paul going to San Antonio and Paul George possibly going to Philadelphia definitely adds to the excitement of the offseason. And with teams like the Mavericks and Lakers also interested in Thompson, it's definitely a situation to keep an eye on.

