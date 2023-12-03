How did Tom Brady recover from mental health issues? Indian Author who helped the NFL legend

Tom Brady has always placed his physical and mental health at the top of his concerns. There's a reason why he is a seven-time Super Bowl champion and did things that no other NFL player has ever come close to.

For Tom Brady, mental health is equally important as physical health. During the days when he was struggling with mental health issues, an Indian Author became his guide to recovery. Check out other details below:

The Indian Author that helped Tom Brady in his mental health journey

When you are Tom Brady, performance pressure always stays over your head. Everyone is just expecting you to perform Top-class. To handle such pressure is a tough job but no one does it better than Tom Brady.

Former Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New England Patriots quarterback recently revealed that there's a book by an Indian author that helped him improve his mental health and performance. It's called 'Calm Your Mind With Food' by Uma Naidoo.

The book has also made it to the Instagram story of the retired NFL legend, with a caption. "A great book, with a great approach to mental wellness through diet. Something we can all use to improve our lives," Brady wrote in the caption.

The 46-year-old has always been a long-term supporter of mental conditioning. Brady's divorce with supermodel Gisele Bündchen was definitely a great mental hit. In a recent episode of Let's Go podcast, Tom Brady talked about the same.

Getting out of a 13-year-long relationship was definitely something that took him time to deal with. But therapy is something that helped him a lot. Brady explained the same in his podcast, putting light on how therapy was a life-changer for him.

"It's something that I have always continued to try to work through. And it's obviously challenging for me and different forms of whether it's physical therapy or mental therapy, all those things I have definitely done over the years."

It might have been difficult, but the retired NFL legend is definitely over it. In fact, he has even gotten back to dating Russian model Irina Shayk after his recent breakup.

