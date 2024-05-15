How Did Travis Kelce Help in Getting Taylor Swift’s Now Famous TNT Bracelet? Michelle Wie Reveals

The golfer Michelle Wie West has shared an unexpected bond with Taylor Swift. And all thanks to the sparkling diamond bracelet. Wie West designed the bracelet for Wove, which is a jewelry company co-founded by two Army Rangers.

Even though Wie West confessed she isn't a football enthusiast, the sight of Swift donning the bracelet prompted her to ecstatically scream at the phone. During her appearance on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon, she gave some insight about the pop star and the footballer.

How Travis Kelce helped secure Taylor Swift's 'TNT' bracelet

Wie West recounted how she reached out to the Kansas City Chiefs tight end, informing them about the upscale friendship bracelet she crafted. She also talked about how the small bracelet was inspired by the beads once exchanged by Swift's fans at her concert.

She also expressed her desire to gift one to Swift and harbored no expectations regarding its usage. Well! Soon after Wie West’s gesture, fans grabbed attention towards what happened. Following the Chiefs' AFC Championship victory in January, photos of Swift sporting the TNT bracelet.

The bracelet, which symbolizes Travis and Taylor, quickly circulated, causing a surge in demand that led to Wove's website crashing. Reflecting on the aftermath, Wie West described experiencing firsthand the profound influence of Swift. Now she strongly believes in what is commonly known as the Taylor effect, which she had previously only read about. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now Advertisement

Advertisement

The Custom Diamond Friendship Bracelet, colloquially referred to as the TNT bracelet worn by Swift, boasted a hefty price tag of $5,680. This also prompted the company to introduce a more affordable version priced at $290 in response to the overwhelming demand spurred by Swift's endorsement.

Michelle Wie West spills story behind TNT bracelet

Wie West expressed admiration for Swift's remarkable influence, hailing her as one of the most influential individuals globally, inspiring women like herself. Wie West had the opportunity to meet Swift for the first time at a golf fundraiser in Las Vegas, benefiting Patrick Mahomes' foundation.

Also read: The Taylor Swift Effect: How Pop Fame Skyrocketed Travis Kelce's Jersey Prices at Goldin Auction

Recounting their meeting, Wie West described Swift as exceedingly gracious and impressed by the bracelet and the company behind it. She even underscored the thoughtful consideration Swift invested in her choice of accessories. Let us know in the comments what you think about the TNT bracelet.

Also read: Taylor Swift’s Earrings on Eras Tour Were Supposedly for Travis Kelce; Details Inside