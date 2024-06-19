How Did Willie Mays Die? Find Out Baseball Legend’s Cause of Death

Trigger Warning: This article contains mention of death.

Willie Mays, the greatest all-around baseball player of all time, died at the age of 93 on Tuesday. The San Francisco Giants confirmed the news of his death through a social media post.

Since then, questions regarding Mays’ death have been making the rounds on the internet. Fans are curious to learn how the American baseball center fielder passed away. Let’s uncover the reason behind it.

How did Willie Mays die?

Willie Mays died on Tuesday afternoon, surrounded by his family. According to the San Francisco Chronicle, Mays died due to heart failure.

Soon after, the baseball community started mourning the demise of the player, who had competed professionally for 25 years.

The legendary player’s son, Michael Mays, also shared the news on social media, informing the fans that his father died peacefully. He wrote: “My father has passed away peacefully and among loved ones. I want to thank you all from the bottom of my broken heart for the unwavering love you have shown him over the years. You have been his life's blood.”

A closer look into Willie Mays’s passion for baseball

Willie Mays was interested in baseball from a very young age. This is considerable, as both his parents were sports lovers. Moreover, his father introduced him to baseball.

He started playing professionally in 1948 after joining the Negro Leagues. Soon after, in the Negro World Series, Mays and his team defeated the Homestead Grays with a 4-1 victory.

However, after graduating from the school, the legendary baseball player opted to sign a deal with the New York Giants and remained loyal to them for 21 years.

The Say Hey Kid impressed his fans with his amazing skills throughout his career. Not only that, Mays was also honored with a two-time MVP and a 12-time Gold Glove Award.

Mays retired from the professional league in 1973 after playing two seasons with the New York Mets.

Recently, he was honored with a documentary screening and was expected to be at Rickwood Field. However, he chose not to attend Major League Baseball's "Tribute to the Negro Leagues” and preferred to watch the event back in the Bay Area.

However, he shared a heartfelt message and said via a statement, “My heart will be with all of you who are honoring the Negro League ballplayers, who should always be remembered, including all my teammates on the Black Barons.”

Mays even expressed his gratitude to Major League Baseball, the Giants, the Cardinals, and all the fans for being present at the game.

