How Did WWE Cross All Lines With Infamous Katie Vick Storyline Involving Triple H and Kane? Find Out

The current WWE era has delivered some of the most memorable and exciting storylines. However, WWE has also had a history of crafting some of the most repugnant storylines. The Katie Vick storyline involving Kane and Triple H stands out as one of the most shameful and disgusting angles in WWE history.

Out of all the creative missteps from the Vince McMahon era, the Katie Vick angle is remembered as the crown jewel of infamy. The controversial angle saw Triple H, disguised as Kane, violate a mannequin, which was meant to represent a dead woman, on national TV.

The storyline began when Kane was embroiled in a rivalry with WWE’s top heel, Triple H. Ahead of their match at No Mercy 2002, Triple H decided to play mind games with the Big Red Machine in a bid to gain an advantage.

Hence, Triple H delved into Kane’s past and brought up Katie Vick, a close friend of Kane who had died in a car accident. The Game accused Kane of murdering her 10 years ago.

The following week on Raw, Kane provided an explanation, revealing that he was driving Vick home after a party. But the car ended up crashing, resulting in her death. Kane claimed that his hands were clean and that he was not a murderer.

However, Triple H was determined to portray Kane as a monstrous villain. The storyline took a dark and controversial turn when The Cerebral Assassin accused Kane of desecrating Katie Vick's corpse in a twisted act. Triple H further fueled the shocking narrative by claiming that Kane's DNA had been found during the autopsy.

Unsurprisingly, although times were different back then, the necrophilia insinuation caused outrage among fans. Things escalated on the following edition of Raw, where Triple H engaged in perhaps the most utterly contemptible acts ever aired on national TV.

In the scene, Triple H donned the mask of Kane and snuck into a funeral parlor, approaching a mannequin laid out in a casket, representing Katie Vick. Triple H cracked crass jokes before pretending to violate the corpse on air.

Consequently, the segment was dropped after garnering condemnation from fans and WWE insiders alike. The backlash jolted WWE to employ a comedic shift in the storyline to change the tone. In the following edition of Raw, Triple H was seen undergoing a “surgical enema.” However, WWE’s attempt to euphemize the Katie Vick storyline didn’t work as the damage was done.

While speaking on the Something to Wrestle with Bruce Pritchard podcast, Pritchard revealed that the storyline was meant to pave the way for Scott Vick, formerly known as “Sick Boy” in WCW, to make his WWE debut and fight Triple H.

However, Scott Vick failed during his WWE tryout matches, leading to the angle being dropped. Although WWE has scrubbed off the Katie Vick storyline from its history, you know what they say about the internet. Looking back, the fact that something as reprehensible even made it to TV is beyond WWE fans. In today’s climate, such storylines would not even be pitched in creative meetings, let alone played out.

