How Did WWE's Backstage REACT to Ronda Rousey’s Sexual Harassment Allegations Against Drew Gulak?

Trigger Warning: The article below mentions sexual harassment allegations.

Former WWE and UFC women's champion Ronda Rousey shocked the world after she revealed a shocking incident when a fellow WWE superstar sexually assaulted her in front of a lot of people backstage.



Ronda Rousey has been very vocal about what went wrong during her WWE run. The Baddest Women On The Planet last competed in WWE at Summer Slam, where she had a match with her real-life friend and former tag partner Shayna Baszler.



She recently gave an interview to NewsNation, Where Rousey said that once when she was backstage in WWE, A male WWE superstar pulled the strings of her sweatpants when they were in the hallway, and no one presented their reacted to the incident as nothing wrong happened theirs.

Ronda further revealed she even comforted the WWE superstar in the same interview where she revealed the identity of the WWE superstar who allegedly misbehaved with her.



Rowdy said, “Drew Gulak. Drew Gulak, that’s who it was. I confronted him later, and I was like, ‘If I ever hear about you putting your hands on any other woman like this or doing anything like this to me ever again, we’re going to have a problem.’ He was like, ‘No, no, no. I’m glad you said something to me.’ He really backpedaled, but it put a sour taste in my mouth about the culture there and what’s considered acceptable on how to touch and treat the women in the hallways and anywhere.”

How Did WWE Backstage Reacted on Ronda Rousey’s Revelations?

Ronda Rousey’s allegations went viral all over the internet and hours after her shocking revelation. Drew Gulak, the WWE superstar who Rowdy Rousey blamed, broke his silence and explained his side of the story.

According to Gulak, the incident was a clear case of misunderstanding and took place in 2022. Where he extended his hand to shake hands with people standing with her, and when he tried to shake hands with the former UFC women’s champion, he accidentally touched her drawstring, which was utterly an accident. He even apologized to Ronda for his mistake.

A recent report by WON suggested the reaction of people backstage in WWE: "There were people today, or actually it was Tuesday, when this story came out, and there were people there that thought, ‘Man, Drew Gulak’s probably gonna be gone tomorrow.”

Common Disclaimer: If you need support or know someone who is struggling with domestic violence or assault or abuse, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist, or NGO or speak to someone about it. There are several helplines available for the same.

