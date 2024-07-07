How do LeBron James' Summer League Stats compare to Son Bronny's First Game?

Bronny James, a new addition to the Los Angeles Lakers, played his first game against the Sacramento Kings in the California Classic (Summer League) on Saturday afternoon.

Despite the Lakers falling to the Kings with a scoreline of 108-94, James managed to leave his mark, scoring points, grabbing two rebounds, making two assists, and achieving one steal. He shot 2 out of 9 from the field and all three attempted three-pointers in his 22 minutes on the court.

Bronny James' first Summer League appearance

Increased scrutiny accompanied Bronny James because of the controversial discussions surrounding his 55th selection in last week's NBA Draft by the Los Angeles Lakers, a team his father, LeBron James, also plays for. This has marked history as the first instance of an actively playing father-son duo in the NBA.

Bronny has already shared that limited opportunities have been a significant factor in his less-than-impressive performance during his only season at USC, where he averaged fewer than five points per game during a post-match press conference. The comparison between the summer league stats of Bronny and his father, LeBron, stirred curiosity amongst basketball enthusiasts.

How many points did Lebron James score in his first Summer League game

LeBron James debuted in the NBA Summer League with Cleveland on October 29, 2003, against the Sacramento Kings. During his 42 on the court, he tallied 25 points, 6 rebounds, 9 assists, and 4 steals. James displayed an impressive shooting performance by securing 60% of his shots, making 12 out of his 20 attempts.

However, despite only making 1 of his 3 free throw attempts and displaying a stellar personal performance, the Cavaliers couldn't pull off the win, ending the game three points behind at 115-112.

Lebron James' Summer League stats

Regarding his Summer League statistics, during the 2003 Boston Summer League, James displayed a notable average with 15.8 points, 7.3 rebounds, and 4.3 assists across his four games. It's worth noting that he didn't make his professional debut in Boston that summer, that honor was reserved for a week earlier in the Orlando Summer League, where he participated in two games.

