How Does Le Mans Work? Everything You Need to Know About the 24 Hours Race

The ultimate test of human and mechanical endurance, this event is not a race in the traditional sense. Instead, the car that covers the maximum distance within a day is declared the winner. This significant event features prominently on the motorsport calendar, attracting over 250,000 fans every year. Originally designed to showcase new technologies and demonstrate material consistency, it has evolved into a mega presentation of endurance, speed, and strategy.

A team effort: Drivers, mechanics, and crew

Winning at Le Mans requires more than just a strong vehicle and a talented driver. The value of teamwork is emphasized by former champion Yannick Dalmas. "To get to the top, drivers, mechanics, and crew must work together closely for months before the race," he says.

This preparation entails creating a common objective—winning—as well as modeling racing scenarios. Dalmas took the win in 1999 with the BMW V12 LMR, traveling a phenomenal 4,967.991 kilometers at an average speed of 207 km/h across the race, alongside Pierluigi Martini and Joachim Winkelhock.

The demanding Circuit de la Sarthe

Measuring 13.626 kilometers, the Circuit de la Sarthe provides a challenge mature enough to push drivers to their very limits by combining both public roads and racing-specific sections. "Le Mans is incredible! You have to be humble,” adds Dalmas. With the nature of the circuit layout, drivers are required to be full throttle 85% of the time, with maximum speeds above 300 km/h, experiencing massive traffic and constantly adapting their cars to present the best racing line.

Key sections: Mulsanne Straight and technical curves

One of the most critical sections of the Le Mans circuit is the six-kilometer Mulsanne Straight, punctuated by two chicanes. The highest recorded speed here is 405 km/h. Dalmas highlights the importance of precise braking at these high speeds. The Porsche Curves and Ford Chicanes are also notorious for their technical complexity. "The slightest mistake and you lose the car," Dalmas notes, emphasizing the need for flawless execution in these areas.

Classes of cars at Le Mans

The race features three main categories of cars, each with similar specifications:

Hypercar: The top prototype class, featuring the fastest and most technologically advanced vehicles.

LMP2: A stepping stone for teams and drivers aspiring to move up to the Hypercar class.

LMGT3: An amateur-level class featuring modified versions of road-legal sports cars from manufacturers like Ferrari, Porsche, and Aston Martin.

Starting the Race: From qualifying to the green flag

A few days before the race, practice sessions allow teams to test their vehicles and make last-minute tweaks. The qualifying process comprises two sessions: a 60-minute race in which all 62 cars compete, and a 30-minute Hyperpole session for the top six qualifiers in each class. A safety car keeps the qualifying order intact as the race gets off with a rolling start. The vehicles cross the starting line, and the 24-hour countdown starts when the safety car leaves the course.

Pit stops: Refueling and repairs

Pit stops at Le Mans are closely supervised. An automobile must enter pit lane, turn off its engine, and stop completely before any work can begin. While significant repairs are prohibited in the pit lane, mechanics are permitted to change wheels and refuel simultaneously. The fact that only four mechanics are allowed to work on the car at once guarantees a streamlined and efficient process.

Understanding the Flags

An essential part of running the race is flag management. When there is small debris on the course, a yellow flag signals to vehicles to slow down. When there is a red flag, it means that there is an emergency, like a serious crash or bad weather, and that drivers need to slow down and move back to the "red flag line."

Race duration and lap records

The Le Mans race is held nonstop for a full day. The car that travels the farthest is the winner; there is no predetermined amount of laps. The Audi R15+ TDI set the record in 2010 with 397 laps.

The Challenge of the Mulsanne Straight and Beyond



The most hazardous section of the track is the Mulsanne Straight, which has two chicanes. This is especially true in the last few hours of the race when drivers are worn out. Erroneous assessment of this segment frequently results in collisions with the barriers, underscoring the unyielding difficulty that Le Mans poses to even the most proficient drivers.

Three drivers from each side alternate during the course of the twenty-four-hour period. As no one can drive for longer than 14 hours at a time, this rotation is crucial to preserving performance and safety. Rest breaks are essential to control fatigue and ensure that drivers are ready to give their all when they return to the racetrack.

