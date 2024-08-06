How Does LeBron James' Diet Keep the 39-Year-Old Team USA Star in Elite Shape?

Maintaining a peak physique and staying in shape year-round is a challenge for anyone, especially as they age. But, iconic name LeBron James stands as a great role model for world at 39. Popular for his skills and simanteanouly famous for his secret for mainating a healthy body, James is a name to remember.

LeBron's ongoing success, also consist a rigorous exercise routine and disciplined diet. To remain the oldest player in the NBA and still rank No. 9 on ESPN’s Top 100 Player Rankings, one must go above and beyond. Early in his career, LeBron realized the importance of investing in his body, now spending over $1.5 million annually on his physical upkeep.

Despite his former Cleveland Cavaliers teammate Tristan Thompson's claim that LeBron has “the worst f**king diet ever,” this unique approach has remarkably paid off for the Lakers star.

LeBron James has shifted away from his youthful indulgence in fast food. Reflecting on his early NBA days, he once said, “I ate McDonald’s my first couple years in the NBA.. I was 18 and I could do whatever I wanted to.” Nowadays, despite his partnerships with McDonald’s and Blaze Pizza, such foods are reserved for cheat days only.

In a 2021 interview with Men’s Health, LeBron detailed his diet regime, emphasizing a significant reduction in sugar, dairy, and carbs for over 67 days. Instead, his focus was on consuming meat, fish, veggies, and fruit. For energy before important games, he relies on pasta and chicken breast, supplemented by protein shakes and specific fruits.

Advertisement

“The sugars I kinda cut out, but the carbs I ramp up. You’re losing so many calories, burning so much energy throughout the games,” LeBron explained. “I go heavy on the carbs because it gives you energy. It’s worked for me.”

By 2018, LeBron had a strict game-day diet plan. On 'The Tim Ferris Show,' he shared the details:

Breakfast : Egg white omelet, smoked salmon, gluten-free pancakes

: Egg white omelet, smoked salmon, gluten-free pancakes Lunch : Whole wheat pasta with vegetables and salmon

: Whole wheat pasta with vegetables and salmon Pre-Game : Peanut butter and jelly sandwich

: Peanut butter and jelly sandwich Halftime : Apple slices with almond butter

: Apple slices with almond butter Post-Game : Plant-based protein shake (fruit, almond milk, protein powder)

: Plant-based protein shake (fruit, almond milk, protein powder) Dinner: Chicken parmesan, arugula salad, and occasionally a glass of cabernet

During his 67-day restricted period, he varied his meals to avoid monotony, opting for dishes like lobster salad with asparagus and mango chutney. Dessert was notably absent, as illustrated by his refusal of a specially prepared treat during a vacation in Greece. These days, LeBron occasionally indulges in wine or chocolate cookies with ice cream. He even compared his diet to swimmer Michael Phelps, who consumes large quantities of pancakes, pizzas, and omelets, though LeBron reserves such indulgences for after games. Here's his LeBron’s approach to cheat days.

Advertisement

READ MORE: This Is How Much US Track Star Noah Lyes Makes for Winning Gold Medal in Paris Olympics

No one can eat healthily all the time, and LeBron James is no exception. Like other athletes, he allows himself cheat days. In an interview with ESPN, he revealed that he drinks wine “pretty much every day,” a habit confirmed by his former teammate Kevin Love, who believes LeBron has “a supercomputer in his brain” for wine.

LeBron’s philosophy: “I’ve heard it’s good for the heart. I’m playing the best basketball of my life, and I’m drinking some wine pretty much every day. Whatever it is, I’ll take it.” On cheat days, pizza, particularly Blaze Pizza, often makes an appearance.

In 2016, LeBron shared a DIY pizza with over 16 toppings on Instagram, ranging from fresh basil and turkey meatballs to banana peppers and kalamata olives.

Sticking to these dietary habits has allowed LeBron James to stay at the top of his game, even as he approaches 40. However, former teammate Tristan Thompson once painted a different picture of LeBron’s diet.

Advertisement

In a 2019 interview, Thompson claimed LeBron had the “worst f**king diet ever,” consuming French toast with syrup, strawberries, bananas, a four-egg omelet, and desserts with every meal. Despite this, LeBron’s body seems to metabolize everything perfectly, maintaining his elite physical condition.

ALSO READ: Did Miles Bridges Really Say Controversial Boxer Imane Khelif Should Be Banned From Olympics? Exploring Viral Tweet