How Does MLB All-Star Voting Work? Everything You Need To Know



The 2024 MLB All-Star Game will take place on Tuesday, July 16, in Arlington, Texas, and will feature the sport's best stars. In July, the two All-Star teams will be made up of the best 24 players from the National League and 23 players from the American League. But how are the players selected?

Except for the starting pitchers and designated hitters, fans vote for all other positions in the All-Star game. Otherwise, the field will be determined by the fans. There is a multi-step procedure for players to be formally selected for an MLB All-Star team. Here's how fan voting will work this year.

How do you vote for MLB All-Star?

All-Star voting is conducted on the MLB website. Fans who want to vote one of their five ballots each 24-hour period can do so between June 5 and June 27. Fans can go to the MLB website and cast votes for their favorite players showing them love and support.

How many phases are there in MLB All-Star Voting?

MLB All-Star voting works in two phases.

Phase 1

Beginning June 5 at 12 p.m. ET, fans will be able to vote for their favorite players for inclusion on the All-Star team.

When voting closes at 12 p.m. ET on Thursday, June 27, the top three players from each position in the National and American leagues will proceed to the next round of voting.

As an example, three National League first basemen will compete for the starting slot. Fans can vote up to five times each 24 hours.

Phase 2

Following the announcement of the initial candidates on Sunday, June 30, fans will only have a few days to vote for the 2024 All-Star Game starters.

Fans have until Wednesday, July 3 at 12 p.m. ET to vote for their favorite MLB players. Once the three outfielders, four infielders, and catcher have been decided, the victors will be revealed on social media.

Fans will be able to vote up to four times every day on MLB.com, through the MLB app, or at an MLB ballpark. Winners will be notified after 12 p.m. ET on July 3.

How many players make the two All-Star teams and who manages them?

The National and American Leagues will each contain 32 players, consisting of 20 position players and 12 pitchers. The fans vote for eight players, while the players choose 16 players from the National League and 17 from the American League.

The Commissioner's Office then picks eight National League players and six American League players. Starting pitchers and designated hitters are chosen exclusively by player ballots and votes from the Commissioner's Office.

Each season, managers from the previous year's World Series teams manage the All-Star teams for the following year. This implies that the defending champion, Texas Rangers manager Bruce Bochy, will supervise the American League, while Arizona Diamondbacks manager Torey Lovullo will oversee the National League.

The managers will select the teams' batting and pitching orders. The NL manager, in this case, Lovullo, will also pick his designated hitter.

