How does Patrick Mahomes stay in shape? Check out NFL star's diet and workout plan

Patrick Mahomes is probably one of the fittest players in the NFL. And why not? He has got the inspiration to kickstart his fitness journey after Tom Brady. Talking about fitness, here’s what Patrick Mahomes’ typical diet and workout plan looks like:

Patrick Mahomes’s diet: What it takes to feed the NFL quarterback

Back in 2018, Patrick Mahomes had an interview with Men’s journey where the Chiefs star quarterback revealed what his diet looks like. On an average day, Patrick Mahomes eats four to five meals. Interestingly, he eats dinner twice.

“I eat breakfast, then lunch, and then spread out my dinners to make sure I’m not eating too much at any one time,” Patrick explained. Interestingly, the quarterback loves Ketchup a lot and doesn’t miss the chance to try new varieties whenever he gets a chance.

Just like any other athlete, Patrick Mahomes is on a nutritious diet; however, he, too, is a human who wants to satisfy his taste buds with deliciousness. Patrick Mahomes’ cheat meal includes burrito bowls in Chipotle with chicken biscuits.

It hasn’t gone unnoticed that Patrick Mahomes has ordered French fries, barbecue, and prime rib while during the training camp at Kansas City. Overall, Patrick Mahomes’s diet is a combination of nutrition along with an occasional slice of deliciousness.

Workout plan of Patrick Mahomes - how does the NFL quarterback train?

Since Patrick Mahomes is an athlete in the NFL, he has to pay special attention to his workout. The star quarterback revealed that he focuses a lot on his joint mobility. “I work a lot on mobility in my joints, hip flexor, and legs,” he revealed in an interview with Men’s Journal.

Patrick Mahomes’s typical workout plan includes foam rolling, which is followed by an arm or leg workout. In addition to that, he also does shoulder-targeting exercises, which help him throw better and farther while playing on a football field.

Bobby Stroup, the coach for Patrick Mahomes, revealed that his usual workout is a compilation of all these exercises: weight hip thrusts, cable push pulls, split squats, situp med ball throws, cone speed drill work, etc.

Talking about how many times he workout in a week, it’s almost every day. The days Patrick Mahomes doesn’t work out, he goes to recovery therapy. Apart from daily workout and therapy sessions, he also loves playing golf. It helps him get his mind off things.

With Patrick Mahomes’ performance improving with each passing year, the Chiefs have highly benefited from the fitness of this player. The Chiefs will next face the Eagles this Monday; let’s see how Patrick performs this time.

