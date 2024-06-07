How Does Travis Kelce Stay ‘Grounded’ Amid Attention From His Romance With Taylor Swift? NFL Star Spills the Secret

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce was primarily known for his on-field performance.

However, since his relationship with pop star Taylor Swift began, he has garnered a significant amount of media attention. While Taylor, a pop culture icon, is accustomed to being in the spotlight, this level of attention is new for Travis.

Fans are curious about how Travis is handling the spotlight. During press interviews ahead of the 2024 season, he opened up about this, discussing what it’s like to manage the constant media attention.

What Travis Kelce has to say about the constant limelight?

Recently, in an interview with ABC’s Good Morning America, Travis talked about various off-field topics, from his relationship to how he is adjusting to being in the constant headlines. Travis stated that he is staying true to himself in this limelight, revealing that he is able to do so by leaning on his loved ones.

He said, "When you have good family and friends around you, it makes that aspect in life that much easier."

This was one of those instances where he shared what it's like to be with one of the most famous people in the world. Travis mentioned that he is learning through all the media attention.

He also pointed out that he has always been a grounded guy. "I’ve always been a very grounded guy," he said. Kelce further explained, "It might not come off like that when I’m playing football but off the field, I just want to be a genuine person. I try not to get too far down the road because you just never know when opportunities are going to present themselves."

Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift nominated for the 2024 Kids' Choice Award

The nominations for the 2024 Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards have been released, and the duo of Taylor and Travis made the list. They are among those nominated for Nickelodeon's annual awards, which highlight impactful figures in film, television, music, and sports.

Taylor has been nominated in six different categories, including Favorite Female Artist and Favorite Global Music Star.

Meanwhile, Travis has been nominated in the Favorite Male Sports Star category. He is up against sports personalities like Patrick Mahomes, Cristiano Ronaldo, LeBron James, and Lionel Messi.

The award show will air on July 13, hosted by SpongeBob SquarePants (voiced by Tom Kenny) and Patrick Star (voiced by Bill Fagerbakke).