How does Victor Wembanyama’s debut stack in comparison to NBA GOATs Michael Jordan and LeBron James?

Michael Jordan kicked off his NBA career on October 26, 1984, representing the Chicago Bulls against the Washington Bullets. Even though he didn't exactly produce jaw-dropping stats in his first game, his performance was appreciable.

Jordan piled up 16 points along with seven assists and six rebounds. His precision was evident in hitting five of his 16 attempts. The Bulls went on to dominate the game, finishing at 109-93.

LeBron James made his professional debut on October 29, 2003, confronting the Sacramento Kings. Playing for the Cleveland Cavaliers, he amassed an impressive haul of 25 points, six rebounds, and nine assists alongside four steals, all delivered within 42 minutes on the court.

Despite his astonishing performance, the Cavaliers concluded the encounter on the losing side, falling 92-106.

ALSO READ: 'It was Godly': When 16-year-old LeBron James met future GOAT rival Michael Jordan for the first time

LeBron once called Victor Wembanyama 'Alien'

At one point, LeBron James was the rising star of the NBA - an awe-inspiringly unique athlete like the league had never seen before. He boasted the stature of Karl Malone along with the agility and expertise of a top-tier point guard.

Now, the title of the "new sensation" is bestowed on Victor Wembanyama, an unprecedented 7'4" French player who leaves LeBron astounded.

“Every prospective star has been termed as a 'unicorn' over the past few years, but Victor appears more like an extraterrestrial," LeBron exclaimed following the Lakers' preseason defeat to the Suns in Las Vegas.

The grace and fluidity he showcases on the court are unparalleled, despite his towering height.

“His ability to maneuver the ball around, pull off step-back jumpers on the post, step-back 3s, catch-and-shoot 3s, and block shots are testament to him being a generational talent.

My sincerest hope for him is to remain fit since that's of utmost importance to him. Judging from his constant smiles in last night's game, it's pretty apparent he adores the sport. Last night, we saw two of the draft's best players delivering stellar performances."

In response to LeBron's comments, Victor Wembanyama expressed, “Firstly, I'm enthralled to hear that because I didn't appreciate being termed a 'unicorn,'” said Wembanyama.

“The term 'alien' appeals to me as it symbolizes something out of this world. It perfectly describes what I'm striving to be—extraordinarily unique and original.”



ALSO READ: ‘Don’t you ever do that’: When Michael Jordan tried to stop Stephen A. Smith from hyping up 20-year-old LeBron James