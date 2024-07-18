How Fast is Tyreek Hill? Find Out NFL Star's Top Speed

Since his day of NFL recruitment, Tyreek Hills, the star of the Miami Dolphins, has been a source of interest. Sometimes it's his skill and athleticism, other times it's his controversies, but he's now trending because of his ability to run.

Tyreek Hill is one of the NFL's fattest runners, and based on his statistics, he may have some of the best-running talents and speed as an athlete. Perhaps this is why he went by the moniker 'Cheetah', which he also uses on social media.

How fast does Tyreek Hill run?

As per Next Gen statistics, Tyreek Hill was among the fastest players in 2022; his speeds account for four of the top twenty speeds in the season. This includes the highest maximum speed of any ball carrier this season when Hill ran 64 yards for a score in Week 5 at 22.01 mph.

He also ranks fourth on the list, courtesy of a 47-yard touchdown reception that saw him hit speeds of 21.66 mph during Week 1.

During his rookie season in 2016, Hill had the highest kick return speed in the NFL, reaching 23.24 mph. In 2023, he recorded the third-, seventh-, and ninth-fastest times of any player in the league, exceeding 21.5 mph on four occasions.

As per Sportskeeda, the WR for the Dolphins took part in the USA Track & Field Masters Indoor Championships as well. With a speed of 6.70 in the 60-meter run, Hill took first place in the field of competitors aged 25 to 29. That is quite remarkable. In the wind-assisted race, Hill broke the 10-second mark in 9.98 seconds when competing in the 100-meter event as well.

As per the NCAA, Hill achieved the league's best speed of 23.34 mph in 2016. The legendary 40-yard sprint is an essential test for receivers, and Hill did not disappoint. He raced a fantastic 4.29 on his pro day.

Tyreek Hill's speed boosted his career

Tyreek Hill utilized his incredible speed to grow his career. Hill finished the 2023 season with 636 catches for 9,207 yards and 67 touchdowns. He also contributed as a rusher, with 100 attempts for 734 yards and seven touchdowns. Hill is also versatile on special teams, having returned 108 punts for 1,393 yards, four touchdowns, and 32 kickoff returns for 879 yards and one score.

In the playoffs, Hill has 106 catches for 1,512 yards and five touchdowns, as well as 121 running yards on 11 tries. His ability to succeed in high-pressure circumstances, as well as his steady productivity, has earned him a spot among the league's top wide receivers.

