How Fast Was Tyreek Hill Driving Before Getting Pulled Over and Arrested by the Police? Find Out

The Dolphins' top receiver, Tyreek Hill, was stopped before Sunday's contest. Although it's unclear how quickly Hill was driving, it looked like he was operating a McLaren 720S sports car.

Shortly after, roughly three hours before the Dolphins' 1 p.m. ET kickoff, he was handcuffed and taken into custody by police outside Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida. In body-camera footage made public by the police on Monday night, Hill was seen being forcibly removed from his car by officers.

Hill stated he has no idea why he was forcibly removed from his car by police and then held in a bizarre sequence before Sunday's season opener against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

It was a sequence that left him wondering, “What if I wasn’t Tyreek Hill? I have no idea, for real. No idea. No idea, man. It’s crazy. No idea,” Hill said Sunday when asked why he was placed in handcuffs.

“I wasn’t disrespectful because my mom didn’t raise me that way. Didn’t cuss. Didn’t do any of that. So, like I said, I’m still trying to figure it out, man.” The identities of any officers involved in Tyreek Hill's detention were kept a secret by the Miami-Dade police department.

Director of the Miami-Dade Police Department Stephanie Daniels announced Sunday afternoon that an officer had been placed on administrative duties; she did not disclose the identity of the officer.

Calais Campbell, Hill's teammate, arrived on the scene to defuse the situation after claiming he believed the police had used "excessive force."

“They were trying to yank him down to the ground. I saw them kick him, pull him down, put on the cuffs. The shoulders look like they were messed up. They got him down. One officer pushed on his head. It was completely unnecessary,” Campbell said during an interview on ESPN’s “First Take” on Monday.

The Kansas City Chiefs selected Tyreek Hill in the fifth round of the 2016 NFL Draft. He attended Garden City, Oklahoma State, and West Alabama for his collegiate football career.

Tyreek Hill, a former track and field standout, started mainly as a return specialist but has since switched to playing wide receiver exclusively. Because of his speed, he was given the moniker "Cheetah" after his rookie year.

As a punt returner, he was named to the NFL 2010 All-Decade Team, won Super Bowl LIV with the Chiefs, and was selected to the Pro Bowl in each of his eight seasons in the league.

