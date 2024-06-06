How Good is UConn Center Donovan Clingan? All You Need to Know About 2024 NBA Draft Prospect

While there isn't much thought to be an elite class in the 2024 NBA draft, center Donovan Clingan of UConn seems to have a lot of supporters in the league.

Some fans of Clingan think he could have an impact, like Minnesota Timberwolves center Rudy Gobert. Clingan is regarded as a more adaptable offensive player who may be able to play beyond the three-point line, even though it is unlikely that he will win four Defensive Player of the Year honors.

How good is Clingan?

The young Clingan is also compared to Brook Lopez, whose mid-career improvement as a shooter revitalized his game. Clingan helped the Huskies win a second consecutive national championship last season at UConn, averaging 13.0 points, 7.4 rebounds, and 2.5 blocks per game. Clingan is currently ranked No. 11 overall on B/R's Jonathan Wasserman's board and the No. 6 overall pick by the Charlotte Hornets.

What did Clingan say?

Clingan told reporters at the combine, "I feel like the energy I bring in the locker room, on the floor, I've got a resume where I've won two national titles. I feel I can bring a different type of energy into a locker room, lift a team up, and connect all the guys together."

Clingan is a gifted rim protector with a big frame who can play for 20 to 25 minutes and finish close to the rim, at the absolute least. Securing the services of a player who is a near-certain starter in a draft lacking reliable starters is a good accomplishment. Clingan's ceiling probably isn't high enough to propel him above his current level on boards.

