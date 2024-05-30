How Has Chiefs’ Rookie Jared Wiley Impressed Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce?

Jared Wiley, who was picked by the Kansas City Chiefs in the fourth round of this year's draft, has been making headlines for impressing Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes and tight end Travis Kelce with his game.

As top players of the Chiefs praise the 6-foot-7-inches, 250-pound Wiley, rumors are circulating that he could be a potential replacement for Kelce.

What do Patrick and Travis have to say about Wiley?

Last week, the Chiefs began their third phase of organized team activities (OTAs), allowing them to hold scrimmages where the offense faces off against the defense. The sessions included 7-on-7 and 11-on-11 drills. During these sessions, Mahomes and Kelce observed Wiley’s game and were impressed by what they saw.

Speaking to reporters last week, Patrick Mahomes said of Wiley, "He really makes those tough contested catches. I want him to play more physical. I know it's kind of hard in OTAs. You can't really bump and do stuff like that. But I think he can make those tough, contested catches kind of in the middle of the field, and he's faster than people think he is. And so he played good."

Travis Kelce also commented on Wiley’s game on his New Heights podcast, saying, “It was cool to see the first time really (receiver) Hollywood Brown (goes) against a defense in a Chiefs helmet. See Pat throw the ball to him. See my guy Jared Wiley in the tight-end room. See how he feels defenses and runs routes and just kind of picking his brain and seeing where he’s at.”

It seems Wiley has not only impressed the Chiefs' team management but also its top players.

Could Wiley be a potential replacement for Travis Kelce?

Jared Wiley has had an impressive college football career, catching 90 passes for 1,013 yards and 15 touchdowns over five seasons. His best performance came in 2023 with TCU, where he recorded 47 receptions for 520 yards and eight touchdowns.

While the dynamic duo of Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce continues to dominate the NFL, the Chiefs' management is mindful that Kelce is turning 35 this year. Kelce holds a record for seven consecutive seasons with 1,000 receiving yards.

Given Wiley’s performance so far, he appears to be a strong contender to eventually take Kelce’s place. Like Kelce, Wiley is also a former quarterback. Under Kelce's mentorship, Wiley has an excellent opportunity to deepen his understanding of the game.

Although Kelce's retirement might still be a few years away, Wiley can use this time to hone his skills and prepare to step into the role of the Chiefs' top tight end when the time comes.

