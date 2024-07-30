How High Can Simone Biles Jump? Everything You Need to Know about Gymnastics Star Ahead of All Around Paris Olympics Finals

Few athletes will stand out more than Simone Biles in the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris. The American gymnast is one of the sport's most decorated athletes, having won seven Olympic medals, four of which were gold. In addition, she has six gold medals in the all-around category at the World Artistic Gymnastics Championships.

For as much as Biles' genius may be measured in statistics and an ever-expanding CV, it is arguably best comprehended by just watching her. While any gymnast competing in the Olympics will be able to perform maneuvers that will astound or frighten the average viewer, Biles' leaps, flips, and twists demonstrate an even more astonishing level of athleticism and grace than any medal count could adequately express.

In such times, whether she's throwing herself into the sky off the floor or performing a complex sequence of moves mid-air in a matter of seconds, it's clear to understand why she's regarded as maybe the best gymnast of all time.

Those astounding feats are performed by someone with a small physical size, as is common among gymnasts. As she prepares to participate in the 2024 Paris Olympics, where she hopes to become only the third gymnast to win gold in the all-around numerous times, here's more.

How high can Simone Biles jump?

Though excellent verticality is frequently associated with big, rangy NBA players who fly in the air to put down dunks or swat shots, few American athletes demonstrate it as spectacularly as Biles.

During her floor exercise routine at the 2024 US Olympic Gymnastics Trials in June, the top of Biles' head rose up to 12 feet above the surface on one of her jumps. According to ESPN, her leap would have been high enough to clear San Antonio Spurs great Victor Wembanyama, who stands 7 feet 4 and is the NBA's tallest player.



Competitive gymnastics floors have springs beneath them, making the surface safer for competitors to fall on while also providing them an extra inch on tumbles, but it's still a remarkable achievement for Biles.

What will be Simone Biles performing in next?

On Sunday, the gymnastics superstar had a stunning performance in the qualification event, earning the top scores on the vault and floor.

But it wasn't all smooth sailing for Biles, who appeared to be struggling with a leg ailment at one point before leaving the arena - but her coach has allayed any concerns and said the problem is minimal.

The 27-year-old will be trying to put her Olympic experience in Tokyo three years ago behind her, as her troubles with the 'twisties' resulted in several vaults that were much below her regular level.

Biles will compete in the Olympic women's team final today July 30, which begins at 5:15 PM UK time (9:45 PM IST).

