How Is Jacob Fatu Related to Roman Reigns and the Rock? Find Out

WWE’s The Bloodline saga is undoubtedly one of the best storylines crafted in the world of professional wrestling in recent memories. The storyline began with the return of Roman Reigns back in 2020 as The Tribal Chief.

Roman Reigns captured the WWE Universal championship in 2020, and then he began his memorable program with his Samoan brother Jey Uso. The rivalry between Roman Reigns and Jey Uso groomed the character of The Tribal Chief, and in the end, Jey Uso joined The Head of the Table as his right-hand man.

The joined forces of Roman Reigns, Wiseman Paul Heyman, and right-hand man Jey Uso introduced The Bloodline, a faction for Samoan blood, of the family for the family. Later, Jimmy Uso and Solo Sikoa joined the faction.

This year marked the end of The Bloodline and Roman Reigns’s dominance when Cody Rhodes defeated The Tribal Chief and captured the WWE Universal championship.

Roman Reigns losing his championship marked the end of Reigns’s era. The Tribal Chief has not returned to the since he lost, but The Bloodline has undergone a massive transition where Solo Sikoa has crowned himself as the new Tribal Chief.



Multiple new members have joined over the period, starting from Tama Tonga. Tanga Loa joined at Backlash, and yesterday, June 21, 2024, edition of SmackDown, new member Jacob Fatu joined Bloodline and launched an attack on Cody Rhodes.

Bloodline faction is all about blood relatives and the Samoan dynasty, and now fans are asking how Jacob Fatu is related to Roman Reigns and The Rock.

Jacob Samuel Fatu is the son of Sam Fatu, popularly known by his professional wrestling name, The Tonga Kid. Roman Reigns’s father, Sika Anoa'i, and Sam Fatu’s father, Afoa Anoa'i, were siblings, which makes Roman Reigns and Same Fatu first cousins, and this relation makes Roman Reigns uncle of Jacob Fatu. On the other hand, The Rock shares Samoan blood through his mother’s background, and he is a cousin of Jacob Fatu.

When will Roman Reigns return

Roman Reigns lost his WWE Universal championship at WrestleMania 40 at the hands of The American Nightmare Cody Rhodes. The Tribal Chief Roman Reigns has not appeared on any WWE show since ending his four-year championship reign. A recent report by Xero News has provided an update on Roman Reigns’s WWE return.

Xero News revealed, “Roman (Reigns) will Return in the next few weeks. However, even though there is rumors of it, when I asked a few days back, I was told he won't be at MSG. But will be in the back with plenty of time to set up SummerSlam match.”

Another report by Xero News suggests WWE is booking Roman Reigns to face self-proclaimed Tribal Chief Solo Sikoa at Summer Slam 2024. The civil war within The Bloodline will be a cinematic experience, ultimately leading to a match between The Rock and Roman Reigns for the crown of Tribal Chief.

Whenever The Tribal Chief Roman Reigns makes his return to WWE, the comeback is going to be an expectational return and will remembered for ages.

