How Is Joel Embiid Playing for Team USA? Find Out Why France Citizenship Holder Is Not Repping 2024 Olympics Host

Joel Embiid has arrived in the city of lights for the 2024 Paris Olympics to represent Team USA. The Philadelphia 76ers’ big man, who is making his Olympic debut, faced discontent from his French fans over his roots.

Embiid is officially playing for the American side to help Team USA men’s basketball secure their fifth consecutive gold medal at the 2024 Paris Olympics. However, the question keeps lingering over his choice of country to play with.

How is Joel Embiid playing for Team USA?

Born in Yaounde, Cameroon, Embiid initially pursued soccer and volleyball. It was not until the age of 15 that he started playing basketball, thanks to the influence of NBA player Luc Mbah A Moute, also from Cameroon. This led him to the United States, where he honed his skills and eventually achieved a successful career in the NBA.

Despite being born in Cameroon, Embiid has earned citizenship from France and the United States. The opportunity to represent any of these nations in the Olympics was available to him. Embiid's French citizenship was acquired in 2022 under a provision allowing naturalization for individuals of exceptional interest. Subsequently, he also became a US citizen, citing his son as a primary motivation.

In an announcement made in October 2023, Embiid revealed his decision to play for Team USA. His familial ties to the United States and the desire to honor his son, who was born in the US, were pivotal in making this choice. The emotional connection to his American fans and fellow NBA players further solidified his decision.

Embiid's decision to join Team USA over potentially representing France has sparked controversy, particularly in France . There were speculations and expectations that he would choose to play for the country where he acquired citizenship, leading to disappointment and backlash when he opted for the United States.

French basketball officials and former players expressed their sentiments, with some criticizing Embiid's decision and the process that led to his French citizenship.

Joel Embiid’s decision to play for Team USA is faced with criticism

Joel Embiid's decision to join Team USA over representing France at the Olympics has stirred up controversy, particularly in France. The speculation surrounding his potential allegiance to the French national team began when he was granted French citizenship, leading many to believe he would play alongside Victor Wembanyama and Rudy Gobert for France.

Former NBA player Boris Diaw confirmed that Embiid expressed his interest in playing for France multiple times during the 2021–22 NBA season, emphasizing his desire to win and contribute to the French team's success.

The French officials' decision to expedite Embiid's citizenship process, despite his lack of direct French heritage or residency in the country, was met with scrutiny. Many in France felt that Embiid exploited the system to enhance his Olympic prospects.

The backlash escalated when Embiid ultimately chose to play for Team USA instead of France, drawing sharp criticism from French Basketball Federation President Jean-Pierre Siutat and former French player Frederic Weis. Weis, in particular, expressed strong disapproval of Embiid's actions, suggesting revoking his French nationality and prohibiting him from entering France.

As reported by Eurohoops, Weis said, “I hate him for the things that he did. I think he doesn't have any respect for France and also for all the people who are asking for a French passport and don't get it. And under the pretext that he is a great athlete, he got it.”

However, agitated enough, Weis went on to call Embiid's preference of playing for Team USA over France - 'scandalous' and 'embarrassing'. He also called all of his statements as excuses as they do not hold any meaning according to him.

Embiid's choice to represent the United States instead of France further fueled the controversy, with jokes and jabs made by both French officials and Team USA teammates. Despite the backlash from France, Embiid remained resolute in his decision and embraced the potential negative reception awaiting him in Paris.

