How Is the Relationship Between Cody Rhodes and Roman Reigns Behind the Scenes? Find Out

Former WWE Undisputed Champion Roman Reigns and current WWE Undisputed Champion The American Nightmare Cody Rhodes are both superstars currently sitting at the mountaintop of the industry.

This year, The American Nightmare Cody Rhodes finished his story of becoming the first-ever WWE Champion in his family at WrestleMania XL, after he managed to defeat and end the iconic four-year championship reign of The Tribal Chief Roman Reigns.

Cody Rhodes took the place of Roman Reigns as the face of WWE after defeating him and capturing the WWE Undisputed Championship.

Many WWE fans think that Cody Rhodes and Roman Reigns actually share bitter relations behind the curtains. However, the reality is far from the rumors.

Recently, WWE Undisputed Champion The American Nightmare Cody Rhodes spoke to The Pivot Podcast, where he revealed his relationship with The Head of the Table, Roman Reigns, behind the curtains in real life, out of character.

Cody Rhodes said: "I think Roman and I are great opponents. I don't dislike Roman, and I think he doesn't dislike me, but when we see ourselves on the poster together, we get it. I'm supposed to beat you, you're supposed to beat me, you're supposed to be the benchmark, I want to be the benchmark."

He continued: "I'd love to sit with Roman at one point. We've never had that, to sit and talk. Even if we were to watch something back if WWE organized it where we watch WrestleMania."

Currently, Cody Rhodes is on the run of a lifetime and is gearing up to lock horns with the New Bloodline in a tag team match-up at the Money in the Bank 2024 premium live event.

What’s next for Roman Reigns

Roman Reigns’s four-year reign as the WWE Undisputed Universal Champion was a generational run that cemented his legacy as one of the all-time greats in WWE.

Since losing his WWE Undisputed Championship at WrestleMania XL at the hands of Cody Rhodes, Roman Reigns has not made a single WWE appearance.

The WWE Universe is eagerly waiting for the return of Roman Reigns and is equally excited to know what’s next for The Tribal Chief. Once he returns to WWE, will he go back to the gold rush and try to reclaim his lost championship, or is there something bigger WWE is planning for him?

According to some previous reports, Roman Reigns is expected to return to WWE near SummerSlam 2024, and The Head of the Table is booked to take on the New Bloodline and go against the self-proclaimed Tribal Chief, Solo Sikoa.

The seeds of Roman Reigns’s return to WWE have already been planted with Solo Sikoa and the New Bloodline attacking the wise man, Paul Heyman.

The Bloodline saga is probably going to be the best-crafted storyline in WWE in recent memory, with endless possibilities, five-star moments, and multiple matches planned for the future. The feud could culminate with the return of The Rock and a match-up between The Rock and Roman Reigns for the title of "The Head of the Table."

