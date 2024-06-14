How Jaylen Brown Was THIS Close to Being Drafted by Lakers in 2016

The Boston Celtics are enjoying a 3-0 lead over the Dallas Mavericks in the NBA Finals, and the journey looks deserved as well.

But, if we go back to the speculations of the ifs and if-nots, the composition would have been a bit different. A year before the Celtics drafted Jayson Tatum in the 2017 NBA Draft as the third overall pick, it was Jaylen Brown where the 17-time champion team locked in a phenomenal talent in the 2016 draft.

However, the draft year for Brown was not as obvious as we see it now, given his 30-point run in the Game 3 where he shot 12/22 from the field. At that time, the Los Angeles Lakers were to pick a talent to best fit in their roster, and they went away with Brandon Ingram as the second pick in the 2016 NBA Draft.

Although, this narrative, in no sense, compares who’s better and who’s not. Ingram too had capitalized the bet, although for a shorter period of time. His fond memories date back to around December of the same year when he fell a point and an assist short of becoming the youngest player to have a triple-double in NBA history to his name.

FYI, Ingram scored nine points, nine assists, and 10 rebounds in the game.

Also Read: Jayson Tatum Drops Mic With Savage Response to NBA Media Narrative Amid Historic Celtics Season: ‘Gotta Do It Again’

Advertisement

Looking back at Jaylen Brown's 2016 NBA draft

Looking back at the 2016 NBA Draft, the Boston Celtics made a controversial decision by selecting Jaylen Brown with the No. 3 overall pick.

Despite the initial negative reaction from fans at the draft party, Celtics owner Wyc Grousbeck stood by the choice, emphasizing Brown's significant upside and NBA-ready athleticism.

Grousbeck highlighted Brown's competitive drive, skills, character, and intelligence as factors that made him a promising addition to the team, aiming to build around him for the future.

Despite computer projections not favoring Brown highly, the Celtics were confident in their selection and believed it was the right move for the team.

In contrast to the skeptics, the Celtics organization expressed enthusiasm about Jaylen Brown's potential contribution to the team. While statistical models may have ranked Brown below expectations, the Celtics valued his physical attributes and growth potential.

Grousbeck and the Celtics front office were unwavering in their decision to draft Brown, indicating that they passed on trade opportunities because they believed in Brown's abilities and the fit within their team vision.

Advertisement

Time ultimately revealed the impact of this draft choice and the Celtics could not have any better alternative over Jaylen Brown despite the initial doubts to become a vital player.

Also Read: Doc Rivers Actor From Clipped Didn’t Know Who Bucks Coach Was Before Accepting Role to Play Him