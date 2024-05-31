Jimmy Butler's ascent in the NBA was not a cakewalk. It took years of struggle before he earned multiple All-Stars. As a 13-year-old teenager, Butler faced homelessness after his mother showed the door.

Unfortunately, he did not have a father figure in his life. As per the NBA star, her mother didn't like the way he looked. To survive, he took shelter at friends' places.

On rough days, Jimmy also spent some nights on the streets. Eventually, Michelle Lambert, a friend's mom, offered Jimmy Butler to stay at her place. She already had a big family with seven children but didn't hesitate to welcome Butler with open arms.

And, that's how he found stability. Jimmy attended Tomball High School in Tomball, Texas from 2003-2007. After high school, Butler went to Tyler Junior College in Texas. In 2008, he joined Marquette University where he played for the Marquette Golden Eagles for three seasons.

At Tomball High School, Jimmy wasn't considered a top prospect. However, he improved during his time at Tyler Junior College. At Marquette University, Butler played under coach Buzz Williams.

Coming out of Marquette, the Chicago Bulls selected Butler with the 30th overall pick in the 2011 draft. In his rookie year which was a lockout-shortened season, Butler played just 42 games.

Eventually, he became a starter and received All-Defensive team selections. In 2015, he was named the NBA's Most Improved Player.

Jimmy Butler rise to NBA greatness after leaving the Chicago Bulls

Jimmy Butler was traded to the Minnesota Timberwolves after six seasons with the Bulls. Although he played there for just one season, Jimmy led the team to their first playoff appearance in 14 years.

Next, he had a brief stint with the Philadelphia 76ers. Due to locker room friction, Butler was traded to the Miami Heat in 2019.

The Miami Heat made it to the NBA Finals twice after Jimmy Butler joined the team i.e. in 2020 and 2023. In 2020, the Miami Heat lost the game to the Los Angeles Lakers. And, in 2023, the team lost to the Golden State Warriors.

In the Miami Heat, Jimmy has several All-Star and All-NBA selections. The 34-year-old small forward is also lovingly nicknamed Jimmy Buckets and Playoff Jimmy.