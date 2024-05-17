Former Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling has been signed by the Buffalo Bills in a one-year deal. This move undoubtedly adds more fuel to the Bills' arsenal. In NFL circles, much credit is being attributed to Bills quarterback Josh Allen for his role in recruiting Valdes-Scantling to the team.

Wide receiver Marquez has entertained the idea of playing with one of the best quarterbacks in the NFL. According to reports, Allen has made efforts to convince the wide receiver to join the Bills.

The Role of Josh Allen in Valdes-Scantling Induction

Valdes-Scantling made his NFL debut in 2018 when he was drafted by the Green Bay Packers. He showcased his talent as a rookie by recording 581 yards and two touchdowns.

After four years with the Packers, he transitioned to the Kansas City Chiefs, where he played until the conclusion of the 2023 season. In his final season with the Chiefs, he caught 21 passes, following up on a previous year where he caught 42 passes.

At the end of the 2023 season, the Chiefs released him, and the Bills didn't miss the chance to add another wide receiver to their squad. He signed a one-year deal worth $4.5 million with a $1.125 million signing bonus.

The Bills were able to secure this deal despite interest from two other teams. As reported by ESPN's Jeremy Fowler, credit for this successful acquisition goes to Josh Allen. Allen invited Marquez over for dinner, and it seems the dinner meeting was highly effective, as Marquez signed the deal shortly thereafter.

Will Valdes-Scantling Change the Bills' Fortunes?

Last season was forgettable for the Bills, as they ranked among the worst teams. Determined to turn their situation around, the Bills have been actively recruiting new talent. With a pressing need for quality players at the receiver position, they are hopeful that Valdes-Scantling will fill that role effectively.

Valdes-Scantling has consistently averaged 15 yards per reception each season, making him a valuable downfield threat. Known for his ability as a deep-ball weapon, he could significantly aid Allen on the field. It would be interesting to see how much Valdes-Scantling adds to the Bills and whether he can help change their fortunes.

