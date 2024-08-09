How Lakers LeBron James Could Become Owner of NBA Rivals Celtics? Find Out

It is hard to picture, but there is a possibility that basketball icon LeBron James, currently shining with the Los Angeles Lakers, could find himself as part-owner of the Lakers' long-standing rivals, the Boston Celtics.

The potential ownership bid is part of a complex landscape that involves the interplay of established sports ownership groups, players, and financial considerations.

The speculation arises as the Boston Red Sox owner, Fenway Sports Group, and RedBird Capital, in a partnership closely linked with LeBron James, are seriously deliberating over making a bid for the Celtics, according to sources with intimate knowledge of the situation. While the current circumstances do not allow for James to be part of the Celtics ownership, sources revealed that a two-step sales process could pave the way for his potential ownership in the future.

The Celtics’ hiring of JPMorgan and BDT & MSD Partners to initiate the sales process has brought to light the potential sale of the franchise, even though the team is currently not the most profitable in the league. This financial situation hasn't deterred the defending NBA champions from setting a staggering asking price of $6 billion, depicting immense value and competitive prospects.

The Fenway Sports Group, renowned for its ownership of the Red Sox and other sports entities, has also shown a keen interest in expanding its sports portfolio into the realm of NBA ownership, and that could be crucial for LeBron James as well.

Additionally, there are reports of a prospective move to bring an NBA franchise to Las Vegas, with LeBron James' robust involvement. However, if the consortium's focus pivots towards acquiring the Celtics, this ambitious notion could be set aside in favor of an acquisition that could potentially reshape the league's dynamics.

Notwithstanding these developments, there are other high-profile contenders in the mix. Stephen Pagliuca, a longstanding minority owner of the Celtics, has voiced his intentions to bid for the team. Furthermore, rumors have emerged about the Koch family's interest in owning an NBA franchise, particularly one in close proximity to their New York City residence.