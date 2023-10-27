How LeBron James and Kevin Durant didn't face each other even once in 5 years until recent Suns vs. Lakers game

On October 26, 2023, LeBron James and Kevin Durant clashed for the first time in almost five years as the Los Angeles Lakers took on the Phoenix Suns. Their prior encounter had occurred on Christmas Day 2018 when James's Lakers faced Durant's Golden State Warriors.

In that historic contest years prior, a groin strain suffered by James during the Cavaliers' victory over Durant's Warriors had marked the beginning of their streak of 13 missed match-ups.

During the 2018-19 season, James was unable to engage Durant in three potential contests due to the same groin strain, load management, and rest, while Durant spent the entire 2019–20 season rehabilitating his torn Achilles. The 2020–21 season saw both stars missing two encounters as James grappled with an ankle injury and Durant struggled with a hamstring issue.

Unfortunately, Durant was unable to face the Los Angeles Lakers in his two scheduled matches during the 2021–22 season due to COVID–19 protocols and a subsequent knee sprain.

Last year, the two stars missed another four match-ups due to various injuries. James was sidelined with an abductor strain, ankle injuries, and a foot injury, while Durant sat out due to his own ankle and knee injuries.

Durant’s take on LeBron’s Lakers after 100-95 Suns loss

The second game of the season saw a showdown between the Lakers, fronted by LeBron James, and the Phoenix Suns, led by Kevin Durant. The Lakers managed to edge past the Suns in a nail-biting 100-95 game, scoring a five-point victory.

Phoenix Suns, led by Durant, fell short to the Lakers in a tightly contested match where the Lakers claimed victory in the final quarter. However, the win didn't display any remarkable prowess, given the present condition of the opponent.

An audio leak from the match revealed Durant, also known as the Slim Reaper, criticizing the Lakers openly for their weak defense and failure to contain his game. The leaked video had Durant saying, "The Lakers' defense is weak. I'm not bothered about them. They can't handle pressuring me."

Post-match, Durant seemed to withdraw his harsh criticisms. Although he wasn't flattering towards the Lakers, he commended LeBron James. He expressed the difficulty of competing against James and how he had been an inspiration for him for years. Despite the Lakers' disappointing performance, LeBron stood out for Durant.

