How Long Are MLB Games? New Rules Bring In Significant Changes in Average Game Time

America’s one of the most popular games, Baseball is often considered as ‘America's national pastime’ and has also started gaining popularity in Latin America and Asia. With around 25,000 fans, the sport is deeply loved by fans in America.

The game is often played quite slow, allowing fans to dive deep into various events of the play. Events such as home runs, key strikeouts, and dazzling defensive plays add to the interest of the viewers. However, some baseball modernists believe that the game is too slow for people’s liking. They also believe that this slow nature of the play can produce a decline in the popularity of the game as people may not prefer spending so much time on watching a sport.

Keeping this in mind, in 2023, a pitch clock was introduced in Baseball. This is the first time in the history of Major League Baseball that a pitch clock was introduced in the play. With the introduction of the clock, 15 seconds are allowed for each pitch (with empty bases) and 20 seconds are permitted for a pitch if the runners are on the base.

This is one of the most profound steps in the direction of increasing the speed of the game. It also produced results as the average game time came down by 30 minutes in 2023. While in 2022, the average game time remained at 3:07, the official MLB Twitter account reported 2:37 as the average game time in 2024.

This is the lowest game time ever recorded since 1984 when 2:35 was recorded to be the average. This new pitch clock can bring in more decline in the game time if it is continued to be followed religiously.

However, this decision has also received criticism from baseball fans, who are frustrated by the penalties that are put up due to the violation of pitch clock rules. These penalties have also impacted the result of the game.