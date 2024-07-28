How Long Did Roman Reigns Hold the WWE Championship? A Look at All Title Defenses of ‘The Tribal Chief '

Roman Reigns is widely regarded as one of the best professional wrestlers of his generation; the Tribal Chief, Roman Reigns, made his return to WWE; in the year 2020, The Head of the Table achieved a remarkable feat by winning the WWE Universal Championship.

Two years later, In 2022, at WrestleMania 38, after overcoming Brock Lesnar, Reigns solidified his status as the undisputed universal champion of WWE by capturing the WWE championship.

The Tribal Chief, Roman Reigns, held the WWE Undisputed Universal championship for 1,316 days, which makes him the fourth longest reigning champion of WWE in history, with Bruno Sammartino, Pedro Morales, Brock Lesnar, and more behind. Roman Reigns defended his championship 31 times in his iconic four-year championship reign.

At WrestleMania 40, The American Nightmare Cody Rhodes finally ended the dominating reign of Roman Reigns and was crowned as the new WWE Undisputed Champion; Roman Reigns has not returned to WWE since he lost his championship crown. As per some recent rumors and reports, Roman Reigns is all set to return at the Summer Slam 2024 primum Live Event.

Roman Reigns All Universal Championship Defenses: 2020 to 2022

1. Payback - August 30, 2020

- Opponents: The Fiend (Bray Wyatt) and Braun Strowman

- Match Type: No Holds Barred Triple Threat for the Universal Championship

- Result: Reigns won, becoming the Universal Champion.

2. Clash of Champions - September 27, 2020

- Opponent: Jey Uso

- Match Type: Universal Championship Match

- Result: Reigns retained the title by technical knockout after a brutal beatdown, with Jimmy Uso throwing in the towel.

3. Hell in a Cell - October 25, 2020

- Opponent: Jey Uso

- Match Type: Hell in a Cell "I Quit" Match for the Universal Championship

- Result: Reigns made Jey Uso quit, retaining the Universal Championship.

4. Survivor Series - November 22, 2020

- Opponent: Drew McIntyre (WWE Champion)

- Match Type: Champion vs. Champion Match

- Result: Reigns defeated McIntyre, continuing his title reign.

5. TLC: Tables, Ladders & Chairs - December 20, 2020

- Opponent: Kevin Owens

- Match Type: TLC Match for the Universal Championship

- Result: Reigns successfully defended the title against Owens.

6. SmackDown - December 25, 2020

- Opponent: Kevin Owens

- Match Type: Steel Cage Match for the Universal Championship

- Result: Reigns retained the title in a Steel Cage Match.

7. Royal Rumble - January 31, 2021

- Opponent: Kevin Owens

- Match Type: Last Man Standing Match for the Universal Championship

- Result: Reigns successfully defended the title in a Last Man Standing Match.

8. Elimination Chamber - February 21, 2021

- Opponent: Daniel Bryan

- Match Type: Universal Championship Match

- Result: Reigns successfully defended his title against Daniel Bryan.

9. Fastlane - March 21, 2021

- Opponent: Daniel Bryan

- Match Type: Universal Championship Match

- Result: Reigns retained the Universal Championship against Daniel Bryan.

10. WrestleMania 37 - April 11, 2021

- Opponents: Daniel Bryan and Edge (Triple Threat Match)

- Match Type: Universal Championship Match

- Result: Reigns retained the Universal Championship with assistance from Jey Uso.

11. SmackDown - April 30, 2021

- Opponent: Daniel Bryan

- Match Type: Championship vs. Career Match

- Result: Reigns defeated Bryan, forcing Bryan to leave SmackDown.

12. WrestleMania Backlash - May 16, 2021

- Opponent: Cesaro

- Match Type: Universal Championship Match

- Result: Reigns successfully defended the title against Cesaro.

13. SmackDown - June 18, 2021

- Opponent: Rey Mysterio

- Match Type: Hell in a Cell Match for the Universal Championship

- Result: Reigns emerged as the victor, retaining the title.

14. Money in the Bank - July 18, 2021

- Opponent: Edge

- Match Type: Universal Championship Match

- Result: Reigns retained with the assistance of Seth Rollins.

15. SummerSlam - August 21, 2021

- Opponent: John Cena

- Match Type: Universal Championship Match

- Result: Reigns defeated Cena to retain the title.

16. Crown Jewel - October 21, 2021

- Opponent: Brock Lesnar

- Match Type: Universal Championship Match

- Result: Reigns successfully defended with the help of The Usos.

17. Survivor Series - November 21, 2021

- Opponent: WWE Champion Big E

- Match Type: Champion vs. Champion Match

- Result: Reigns emerged victorious.

18. SmackDown - December 3, 2021

- Opponent: Sami Zayn

- Result: Reigns successfully defended after Lesnar attacked Zayn.

19. Elimination Chamber - February 18, 2022

- Opponent: Goldberg

- Result: Reigns successfully retained the titles.

20. WrestleMania 38 - April 3, 2022

- Opponent: Brock Lesnar

- Match Type: Not specified

- Result: Reigns defeated Lesnar to win the WWE Championship.

Roman Reigns Undisputed Championship Defenses: 2022 to 2024

21. SmackDown - June 17, 2022

- Opponent: Riddle

- Match Type: Undisputed WWE Universal Championship Match

- Result: Reigns successfully defended the title against Riddle.

22. SummerSlam - July 30, 2022

- Opponent: Brock Lesnar

- Match Type: Last Man Standing Match

- Result: Reigns defeated Lesnar to end their 7-year feud.

23. Clash at the Castle - September 3, 2022

- Opponent: Drew McIntyre

- Result: Reigns successfully retained the titles with interference from Solo Sikoa.

24. Crown Jewel - November 5, 2022

- Opponent: Logan Paul

- Result: Reigns successfully retained the titles against Logan Paul.

25. Royal Rumble - January 28, 2023

- Opponent: Kevin Owens

- Result: Reigns successfully defended the titles against Kevin Owens for the fourth time.

26. Elimination Chamber - February 18, 2023

- Opponent: Sami Zayn

- Result: Reigns successfully retained the titles against Sami Zayn.

27. WrestleMania 39 - Night 2

- Opponent: Cody Rhodes

- Result: Reigns successfully retained the titles against Rhodes after interference from Sikoa.

28. SummerSlam - 2023: Tribal rules match

- Opponent: Jey Uso

- Result: Reigns defeated Jey, with Jimmy betraying Jey to allow Reigns to stay as champion and the Tribal Chief.

29. Crown Jewel - November 4, 2023

- Opponent: LA Knight

- Result: Reigns successfully defended the titles against LA Knight.

30. Royal Rumble 2024 - January 27, 2024

- Opponent: Randy Orton, LA Knight and AJ Styles

- Match Type: Fatal four-way match

- Result: Roman Reigns retains by pinning AJ Styles

31. WrestleMania XL - April 8, 2024

- Opponent: Cody Rhodes

- Match Type: Bloodline Stipulation

- Result: Cody Rhodes ended the 1,316-day championship reign of Roman Reigns.



