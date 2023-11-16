How long have Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce been dating? A complete timeline of their relationship

Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift, the internet just cannot stop talking about this couple for as long as they become an official thing. Fans just want to know every tiny detail that goes into the Travis-Taylor world.

While Swifties and Travis’s buffs are aware of how the two became a couple, many people still have no idea about it. For them, here’s the complete timeline of the most talked-about relationship of this year:

It started with a failed attempt by Travis Kelce

Even though it’s said that Taylor Swift was the first person to take the first step in her relationship with Travis, the football tight end gave the hints first. Travis Kelce went to Taylor’s concert in the Arrowhead stadium in July this year.

Travis revealed in one of the episodes of New Heights released in the same month that he didn’t just go to the concert for the sake of fun. Instead, he had a friendship bracelet that he wanted to give to Taylor Swift.

However, he failed to give Taylor a friendship band and later shared that incident on his podcast. Taylor Swift picked up this attempt two months later, found it cute, and gave Travis Kelce a chance, or we can say a date.

The first successful date after a failed friendship attempt

Two months later, after failing to give Taylor Swift a friendship band, Travis finally gets his first date with the pop star in October. The two were spotted coming from a restaurant in New York City.

However, the restaurant date was after Taylor Swift visited the game between the Chiefs and Jets on October 1, New Jersey. That was the official starting point of their romance. That one date in New York was converted into two, then three, and so on.

After that, we got to see Taylor Swift attending multiple Chiefs games, giving out hints that she is definitely in a relationship with Travis Kelce. The footballer passed every pointer in Swiftie’s checklist for dating Taylor.

Travis and Taylor are now pretty serious about each other despite having attention-demanding professional lives. According to solid rumors, there’s speculation that they might get married next year. That would be just a dream come true for every Swiftie.