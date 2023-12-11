How long is Ja Morant suspended for and when will he be back in the NBA? Adam Silver reveals

In June, the league issued a 25-game suspension to Morant for his recurrent episodes of publicly displaying firearms.

The first incident happened in March, when Morant was caught brandishing a firearm in a strip club near Denver. An eight-game suspension followed, and he underwent a counseling program in Florida.

Just after the Grizzlies suffered a playoff exit, Morant once again fell into controversy, showing off a gun on Instagram.

"At the time of punishing him with a suspension, we stated that Ja Morant's recurrent action of brandishing firearms, especially on social media platforms, is both worrying and shocking due to his previous similar deed in March that led to an eight-game suspension," Silver said in his official statement.

"The likelihood that other young individuals might copy Ja's actions is particularly troubling. Given these circumstances, we believe that a 25-game suspension is fitting and effectively communicates that reckless and irresponsible behavior involving firearms is unacceptable."

Besides these gun-related episodes, Morant has found himself surrounded by several controversies over the years, one of which includes a brawl over a pick-up basketball game with a teenager.

Recently, a subpoena was served on Morant, demanding that he testify in a civil lawsuit linked to this case. He, along with his friend Davonte Pack, is accused of assaulting a then-17-year-old.

A preliminary hearing has been scheduled for December 11, barely over a week before Morant is expected to return to the game.

NBA commissioner's update on Ja Morant: Meeting Plans and Progress Review

On Saturday, NBA commissioner Adam Silver announced his plans to meet with Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant in light of the All-Star's forthcoming comeback from a 25-game suspension.

Silver confirmed Morant's compliance with all conditions put forth by the league in preparation for his eligibility to return on December 19.

Being in Las Vegas for the inaugural In-Season Tournament championship, Silver held a brief press conference. Among many league-related subjects, he expanded on the situation with Morant:

"Indeed, I've been keeping a close watch on the situation and Ja himself. This week, we plan to directly connect with Ja for a check-in.

Our league office, along with Ja's team, the Players Association, and Ja himself, have maintained a weekly conversation. We've established these regular checkpoints.

Together, we designed a program for him that he's been following for the past several weeks. As far as I am informed, he has adhered to every requirement set forth.

Before his comeback this week, we'll chat at least once. During this conversation, we plan to review his program and confirm that all the necessary elements are in place for him to continue his success after his return."

