How many 3 pointers did Shaquille O’Neal make in his entire NBA career?

Throughout his 19 prolific seasons in the NBA, Shaquille O'Neal emerged as one of the most formidable players in the league's history.

His crowning achievements span Rookie of the Year, MVP, and four NBA titles, testifying to his successful career.

O'Neal commanded attention with his extraordinary skills, strength, and agility, which rendered him an unstoppable force on the court.

His laurels include three Finals MVP titles and 15-time All-Star, a fact that cements his reputation as one of the all-time greats.

Even though he isn't universally recognized as the best center to ever play, his influence on the game, coupled with his media presence and contributions beyond the court, carves a stellar figure of him as one of history's greatest athletes.

Looking back at his career, O'Neal stands out as the NBA's most powerful force equipped with an outstanding repertoire of post moves.

His influence and legacy transcend his phenomenal performance on the court, anchoring his status as a basketball legend.

As a slam dunk maestro, O'Neal frequently awed audiences with his spectacular dunks – a trademark of his playing style.

His imposing size and strength often left opponents helpless in the paint, facilitating him to score effortlessly.

Known for his dexterity in executing impressive one-handed dunks, O'Neal demonstrated exceptional agility and athleticism.

His prowess to dunk over smaller defenders and score easily distinguished him as a dominant court warrior. Iconic dunks that immediately call to mind sporting greats like Michael Jordan and LeBron James had often paralleled his powerfully executed dunks.

In essence, Shaquille O'Neal's distinguished dunking abilities significantly contributed to his court triumphs, and his unforgettable dunks imprinted an enduring influence on the NBA and the sport of basketball at large.

Was Shaquille O'Neal's dominance inside the key diminished by his rare three-pointer?

Shaquille O'Neal, one of the NBA's most formidable centers, completed a thriving 19-year stint in the league.

Yet, he managed to sink only one three-pointer during his entire career, specifically in the 1995-96 season. With only 22 three-pointers attempted throughout his professional life, this long-range shot was indeed a rarity.

O'Neal excelled at scoring easy points under the rim and within the arc, a feat made possible by his imposing stature - 7'1" and 300 pounds, as well as his agility and athletic footwork.

While speaking to Cosmote TV, O'Neal expressed that he would not have incorporated a three-point strategy in his playing style even amidst today's NBA culture.

He thought that his strength lay in his post-game performance.

