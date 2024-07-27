How Many Athletes Are Competing for the USA, China and More at 2024 Paris Olympics? Here’s All You Need to Know
Here’s your comprehensive look at the nations with the most athletes at the 2024 Paris Olympics. Find out below all the top participating nations.
The United States, China, France, and Australia boast some of the most formidable contingents of athletes set to compete in the 2024 Paris Olympics. As always the case, the US contingent will be the largest presence of any nation at the Paris Olympic Games.
With around 10,500 athletes participating in the Paris Games, the U.S. is set to compete in 31 of the 32 sports, with team handball being the sole exception.
Countries with the most athletes at the Paris Olympics
Here's a comprehensive look at Team USA and other nations with most athletes participating in the Paris Olympics.
1. United States - 592
2. France - 573
3. Australia - 460
4. Germany - 428
5. Japan - 403
6. China - 388
7. Spain - 383
8. Italy - 371
9. Great Britain - 327
10. Canada - 315
11. Brazil - 274
12 Netherlands - 258
Countries with more than 100 athletes but less than 250
These are the countries that have sent between 100 to 250 athletes to the 2024 Paris Olympic Games:
13. Poland - 210
14. New Zealand - 195
15. Hungary - 170
16. Belgium - 165
17. South Africa - 149
18. Egypt - 148
19. South Korea - 141
20. Ukraine - 140
21. Argentina - 136
22. Ireland - 134
23. Switzerland - 127
24. Denmark - 124
25. Sweden - 117
26. Serbia - 113
27. Czech Republic - 111
28. India - 110
29. Mexico - 107
30. Norway - 107
31. Romania - 106
32. Turkey - 102
33. Greece - 100
Total athletes competing at the 2024 Paris Olympics
Approximately 10,500 athletes will compete in the Paris Games, a slight decrease from the 11,000 participants in the Tokyo Olympics. These athletes will be supported by coaches and team officials and will compete under the banner of their respective National Olympic Committees.
Smallest contingents of athletes
On the other end of the scale, Belize, Liechtenstein, Nauru, and Somalia are sending just one athlete each to the Olympics.
Countries with most athletes per capita
Among countries with populations exceeding 1 million, Slovenia has the highest number of athletes per capita. Slovenia has sent 90 athletes, with a population just above 2 million.
For populations below 1 million, the Cook Islands lead in this category. They have sent 2 athletes to Paris, with a population of just 7761 people.
Neutral and refugee athletes
Due to the ongoing war in Ukraine, Russia and Belarus have been banned from competing. However, athletes from these countries will still participate as "Individual Neutral Athletes" under a neutral flag. Additionally, 37 athletes will compete as part of the Refugee Olympic Team.
Olympic venues and key dates
The Paris Olympics will be held from July 26 to August 11, 2024, with venues spread across the city and surrounding regions. Iconic locations like the Stade de France and the Eiffel Tower will serve as key sites for various events, adding a unique charm to the competitions.
