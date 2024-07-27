How Many Athletes Are Competing for the USA, China and More at 2024 Paris Olympics? Here’s All You Need to Know

The United States, China, France, and Australia boast some of the most formidable contingents of athletes set to compete in the 2024 Paris Olympics. As always the case, the US contingent will be the largest presence of any nation at the Paris Olympic Games.

With around 10,500 athletes participating in the Paris Games, the U.S. is set to compete in 31 of the 32 sports, with team handball being the sole exception.

Countries with the most athletes at the Paris Olympics

Here's a comprehensive look at Team USA and other nations with most athletes participating in the Paris Olympics.

1. United States - 592

2. France - 573

3. Australia - 460

4. Germany - 428

5. Japan - 403

6. China - 388

7. Spain - 383

8. Italy - 371

9. Great Britain - 327

10. Canada - 315

11. Brazil - 274

12 Netherlands - 258

Countries with more than 100 athletes but less than 250

These are the countries that have sent between 100 to 250 athletes to the 2024 Paris Olympic Games:

13. Poland - 210

14. New Zealand - 195

15. Hungary - 170

16. Belgium - 165

17. South Africa - 149

18. Egypt - 148

19. South Korea - 141

20. Ukraine - 140

21. Argentina - 136

22. Ireland - 134

23. Switzerland - 127

24. Denmark - 124

25. Sweden - 117

26. Serbia - 113

27. Czech Republic - 111

28. India - 110

29. Mexico - 107

30. Norway - 107

31. Romania - 106

32. Turkey - 102

33. Greece - 100

Total athletes competing at the 2024 Paris Olympics

Approximately 10,500 athletes will compete in the Paris Games, a slight decrease from the 11,000 participants in the Tokyo Olympics. These athletes will be supported by coaches and team officials and will compete under the banner of their respective National Olympic Committees.

Advertisement

READ MORE: Why Did Algerian Athletes Toss Red Roses Into Seine River During Paris Olympics Opening Ceremony?

Smallest contingents of athletes

On the other end of the scale, Belize, Liechtenstein, Nauru, and Somalia are sending just one athlete each to the Olympics.

Countries with most athletes per capita

Among countries with populations exceeding 1 million, Slovenia has the highest number of athletes per capita. Slovenia has sent 90 athletes, with a population just above 2 million.

For populations below 1 million, the Cook Islands lead in this category. They have sent 2 athletes to Paris, with a population of just 7761 people.

Neutral and refugee athletes

Due to the ongoing war in Ukraine, Russia and Belarus have been banned from competing. However, athletes from these countries will still participate as "Individual Neutral Athletes" under a neutral flag. Additionally, 37 athletes will compete as part of the Refugee Olympic Team.

Olympic venues and key dates

The Paris Olympics will be held from July 26 to August 11, 2024, with venues spread across the city and surrounding regions. Iconic locations like the Stade de France and the Eiffel Tower will serve as key sites for various events, adding a unique charm to the competitions.

Advertisement