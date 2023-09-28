How many Baseball Hall of Famers are from the San Francisco Giants?

The Baseball Hall of Fame has inducted 29 players from the San Francisco Giants. However, only six of them have actually played their games for the Giants in San Francisco.

Willie McCovey

For 19 seasons, Willie McCovey showcased his talent as a first baseman in Major League Baseball, primarily with the San Francisco Giants. Achieving an impressive career batting average of .270 and accumulating 2,211 hits, 521 home runs, and 1,555 runs batted in, McCovey earned his spot in the National Baseball Hall of Fame in 1986. Besides, in 1984, the Alabama Sports Hall of Fame also acknowledged his contributions to sports.

Juan Marichal

Juan Marichal created history by becoming the first Dominican Republic native to gain induction into the National Baseball Hall of Fame in 1983. As a right-handed pitcher, he spent most of his 16-season-long Major League Baseball career with the San Francisco Giants. With 243 game wins, 52 shutouts, and maintaining a commendable 2.89 ERA, Marichal made a name for his high leg kick, diverse pitches, control, and durability.

Willie Mays

In 1979, the Baseball Hall of Fame inducted Willie Mays, one of baseball's greatest legends, known for his remarkable batting and fielding skills. He had an impressive career with the New York/San Francisco Giants and New York Mets in the National League from 1951 to 1973.

Orlando Cepeda

Known as "the Baby Bull" and "Peruchin", Orlando Cepeda, a former first baseman in Major League Baseball, was part of six teams from 1958 to 1974, mainly the San Francisco Giants. The Veterans Committee honored his exceptional power-hitting performance and his 7-time All-Star record by inducting him into the Baseball Hall of Fame in 1999.

Gaylord Perry

From 1962 to 1983, Gaylord Perry, a right-handed pitcher, served eight teams in Major League Baseball. Known for his longevity and success, Perry obtained a spot in the National Baseball Hall of Fame in 1991 after securing 77.2% of the votes on his third ballot. Notably, he was the first pitcher to seize the Cy Young Award in both leagues, in 1972 with the Indians and 1978 with the Padres. During his career, he achieved 314 game wins and recorded 3,500 strikeouts.

Rich "Goose" Gossage

Rich "Goose" Gossage, a renowned baseball pitcher, had a career spanning 22 seasons in Major League Baseball from 1972 to 1994. He contributed to nine different teams, particularly shining during his time with the New York Yankees and San Diego Padres. Gossage, known for his fiery pitching style, emerged as a dominant relief pitcher of his time. Consequently, the National Baseball Hall of Fame inducted him in 2008.

