How many batters scored a century on their ICC World Cup debut ?

List of batters scored century on ODI World Cup debut :

1) Dennis Amiss (England) - 1975

2) Glenn Turner (New Zealand) - 1975

3) Allan Lamb (England) - 1983

4) Trevor Chappell (Australia) - 1983

5) Geoff Marsh (Australia) - 1983

6) Andy Flower ( Zimbabwe ) - 1992

7) Nathan Astle (New Zealand) - 1996

8) Gary Kirsten (South Africa) - 1996

9) Scott Styris (New Zealand) - 2003

10) Craig Wishart (Zimbabwe) - 2003

11) Andrew Symonds (Australia) - 2003

12) Jeremy Bray (Ireland) - 2007

13) Virat Kohli (India) - 2011

14) Aaron Finch (Australia) - 2015

15) Devon Conway (New Zealand) - 2023

16) Rachin Ravindra - (New Zealand) - 2023

17) Abdullah Shafique - (Pakistan) - 2023

*Last updated on 10th October,2023.

- Virat Kohli only Indian batter in this amazing list, Kohli scored an unbeaten 100 in his ODI World Cup debut game against Bangladesh in Mirpur 2011. At that time Kohli's age was 22 years,106 days and he became the youngest ever centurion of the World Cup. In that inning, Kohli registered 8 fours and a couple of sixes.

- Ongoing Cricket World Cup 2023 already registered 3 century tons by debutants. New Zealand's wicketkeeper and opening batter Devon Conway smashed an unbeaten 152 from 121 balls with 4 boundaries and 3 sixes. All-rounder Rachin Ravindra also scored unbeaten 123 from 96 balls including 11 fours and 5 maximums. Both of these centuries came in the opening game of the 2023 World Cup against England.

- Pakistani opener Abdullah Shafique registered himself in this by scoring a century in his ODI World Cup debut game last night. Against Sri Lanka, Shafique played a brilliant innings of 113 runs from 103 balls and helped his team to chase down a massive total.

